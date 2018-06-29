Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna got her passport picture taken, proved she’s our future Queen.

Show me a person who looks enthusiastic about getting their passport photo taken and I'll show you a person with some deep, dark secrets - someone who can't be trusted.

Regardless of how exciting the ability to leave the country may be, most of us look (and feel) dead-eyed and spent when we get our passport or ID photos taken. Maybe it's the soul-killing fluorescent lighting in the Department of Licensing, or the humming sounds of people who hate their jobs, or the deafening buzzers ushering the movement of long lines.

Whatever it is, taking passport photos is an awkward event even for the most experienced among us.

So, when Chrissy Teigen posted videos of her daughter Luna getting her passport photo taken, the toddler's awkwardness was all too relatable for the rest of us.

First, she blessed the internet with this very classy Breakfast at Tiffany's style entrance.