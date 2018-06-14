Chrissy Teigen just gave Donald Trump the birthday present America needs.

As if us Geminis didn't already have a difficult enough time with branding, the raging power hungry bigot Donald Trump shares our star sign, and June 14th marks his official day of birth.

As a dedicated and vocal hater of Trump and his cronies, it felt only fitting that Chrissy Teigen would have something to say about his birthday. Just last week Teigen urged her Twitter followers to troll Trump through the birthday comment box on his website, and today she announced her personal gift to the president.

As a way of fighting against Trump's deeply xenophobic and dangerous anti-immigration policies, Teigen, John Legend, and their two very rich babies, each donated $72,000 to the ACLU. This adds up to a generous $288,000 total.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent," Teigen wrote.