Chrissy Teigen drags a fan who claims she can't cook. Twitter eats it up.

Anyone worth their salt knows that Chrissy Teigen is a veritable comeback queen. So, when a follower on Twitter claimed she can't cook, the author of the best-selling cookbook Cravings had no option but to put him in his place.

It all started when Teigen expressed her disapproval of Twitter's new 280 character limit.

She has clearly planted her flag in the brevity camp.

I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

Then a fan (or in this case an antagonist) chimed in with his unsavory theory about Teigen's cooking abilities.

Thats cause you cant cook for shit.



But Im still a fan, cause you make me laugh. — Grapesoda (@cal5k) November 8, 2017

Unsurprisingly, other people on Twitter immediately came for him for besmirching Teigen's good name.

More specifically, they had some questions about HOW exactly he knows the status of her cooking abilities.