Chrissy Teigen drags a fan who claims she can't cook. Twitter eats it up.

Anyone worth their salt knows that Chrissy Teigen is a veritable comeback queen. So, when a follower on Twitter claimed she can't cook, the author of the best-selling cookbook Cravings had no option but to put him in his place.
It all started when Teigen expressed her disapproval of Twitter's new 280 character limit.
She has clearly planted her flag in the brevity camp.
Then a fan (or in this case an antagonist) chimed in with his unsavory theory about Teigen's cooking abilities.
Unsurprisingly, other people on Twitter immediately came for him for besmirching Teigen's good name.
More specifically, they had some questions about HOW exactly he knows the status of her cooking abilities.
Rather than backing down, he doubled down on his theory with a 280 character tweet.
He must've predicted the backlash and felt eager to write this novel.
In keeping with her brand, there was no way Teigen was going to let some random dude on the internet sh*t all over her kitchen capabilities.
Most of her other followers ate the interaction up with a serving spoon.
But there were a few who noticed the irony in her response to the 280 character tweet.
Perhaps this was the man's plan all along, and he knows and believes Teigen is a skilled chef.
Either way, he served as another example of why you shouldn't come for Teigen unless you want to be filleted in front of the whole internet.
