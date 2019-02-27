Chrissy Teigen drags interviewers who keep asking John Legend this sexist question.

From a distance, the marriage between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend feels impenetrable. They are constantly spotted being disgustingly cute, both in social media posts from the comfort of their home and on the red carpet, and they have a penchant for taking the piss out of each other.

However, wherever there is a couple adored by the public, there are also scores of annoying questions. While most of us love Teigen for trolling people on Twitter and lovingly shading Legend whenever the opportunity presents itself, this personality trait has been interrogated in interviews in ways that feel like thinly veiled sexism.

In a recent Twitter thread, Teigen shared how common it is for interviewers to ask Legend questions about how he reacts to her joking personality. Asking Legend about the nature of his relationship with Teigen, and how their personalities mesh is one thing, but these questions often enter the territory of asking whether she asks his permission to post tweets.

When you break it down, this reads as a coded way of asking how he feels about not controlling his wife.