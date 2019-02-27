Chrissy Teigen drags interviewers who keep asking John Legend this sexist question.

From a distance, the marriage between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend feels impenetrable. They are constantly spotted being disgustingly cute, both in social media posts from the comfort of their home and on the red carpet, and they have a penchant for taking the piss out of each other.
However, wherever there is a couple adored by the public, there are also scores of annoying questions. While most of us love Teigen for trolling people on Twitter and lovingly shading Legend whenever the opportunity presents itself, this personality trait has been interrogated in interviews in ways that feel like thinly veiled sexism.
In a recent Twitter thread, Teigen shared how common it is for interviewers to ask Legend questions about how he reacts to her joking personality. Asking Legend about the nature of his relationship with Teigen, and how their personalities mesh is one thing, but these questions often enter the territory of asking whether she asks his permission to post tweets.
When you break it down, this reads as a coded way of asking how he feels about not controlling his wife.
She shared that Legend usually shuts the questions down, and doesn't engage with the implications, but it's still frustrating to see people approach their relationship from such a place of fundamental confusion.
She ended her thread by clarifying that she's not mad when people ask Legend about her tweets in general, it's just the double standard that's grating.
People were quick to jump in and echo the supreme weirdness of asking Legend whether he gives a stamp of approval to Teigen's online presence.
These kinds of questions often come up with couples where a woman is outgoing and strong, particularly if she is more extroverted than her husband.
Luckily, despite the repetitive nature, Legend usually answers these yawnsome questions without missing a beat.
Hopefully this thread will dissuade future reporters from asking the same tired questions, or at least it'll inspire a new angle.