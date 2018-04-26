Chrissy Teigen drops the mic with most mature possible response to Kanye's meltdown.

Here's the thing, the whole entire internet is obsessed with Chrissy Teigen. Our voyeuristic obsession with her every tweet, Instagram post, and "clap-back" is near pathological at this point. And yet, here I am, adding another drop to the overflowing bucket of Teigen worship.

Because, hey, it's my job, and people really love reading about her.

Now that I've acknowledged Teigen-obsessed elephant in the room, we can barrel on towards the important part: what she said about Kanye's Twitter meltdown.

Before we get to her response, I should brief you on the current state of affairs. Yesterday, Kanye tweeted that he loved Trump, and proceeded to post alarming pictures of himself posing with white supremacists.

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018