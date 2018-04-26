Chrissy Teigen drops the mic with most mature possible response to Kanye's meltdown.

Here's the thing, the whole entire internet is obsessed with Chrissy Teigen. Our voyeuristic obsession with her every tweet, Instagram post, and "clap-back" is near pathological at this point. And yet, here I am, adding another drop to the overflowing bucket of Teigen worship.
Because, hey, it's my job, and people really love reading about her.
Now that I've acknowledged Teigen-obsessed elephant in the room, we can barrel on towards the important part: what she said about Kanye's Twitter meltdown.
Before we get to her response, I should brief you on the current state of affairs. Yesterday, Kanye tweeted that he loved Trump, and proceeded to post alarming pictures of himself posing with white supremacists.
At one point, Trump himself retweeted Kanye.
Naturally, given the ways this Twitter journey has deeply disappointed fans, Kanye's words have caused a flurry of response. Unsurprisingly, Kim has intervened with a defense of her husband.
Even Kris Jenner has responded to the debacle in the most momager way possible.
Even John Legend texted Kanye trying to talk him off the Trump-loving ledge. Naturally, since Teigen is married to Legend and a friend of the Kardiashian-Wests, the internet has been vying for her assessment of the situation.
Finally, after some prodding, Teigen obliged with a very mature take on the situation.
She wrote:
"Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter."
This makes complete sense in general, but even more so when you consider the public platform and scope of her social media. Can you imagine publicly confronting or calling out a friend online when you have millions of people watching?! Probably not the most ideal course of action.