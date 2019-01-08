Chrissy Teigen's fans asked for pics of her ‘thigh hives’ and she delivered.

There are two types of people in this world (buckle up!): those who love seeing semi-graphic photos of scabs, wounds, hives, and other bodily ailments, and those who shudder at the mere thought.
I fall firmly into the disgusting first camp! Show me your scabs, your oozing burns, your pimples being popped, the unnerving picture of a cyst you somehow have saved in your phone.
I'm not sure why so many of us are compelled to see these undeniably gross photos, maybe it's a perverse curiosity about the human body?! Perhaps seeing these grotesque photos of other people's ailments make us feel less weird about the creepy stuff our bodies do regularly?! Whatever the deep-seeded psychological reason, people love these photos.
So, when Twitter royalty Chrissy Teigen asked her followers if they'd like to see pictures of her hives, the answer was majority yes.
At first, Teigen polled to see if the masses were ready for pictures of her butt hives, and she felt the wishes of the 33 percent who said "no" should be respected.
However, when she followed up about her thigh hives - which are somewhat less daunting than butt hives (this is a sentence I am typing, yes), her followers were fully on board. So, she delivered.
Fittingly, people have a lot of feelings about the painful looking photograph.
After seeing the painful vision of Teigen's thighves, many wanted to see the butt even more.
The sad but true fact is that Teigen's butt and thigh hives already have more traction than most of us will get in our entire creative careers.
But you know what, rather than harbor bitterness towards Teigen's hives, I'm going to take the high road and be HAPPY for their success.