Chrissy Teigen's fans asked for pics of her ‘thigh hives’ and she delivered.

There are two types of people in this world (buckle up!): those who love seeing semi-graphic photos of scabs, wounds, hives, and other bodily ailments, and those who shudder at the mere thought.

I fall firmly into the disgusting first camp! Show me your scabs, your oozing burns, your pimples being popped, the unnerving picture of a cyst you somehow have saved in your phone.

I'm not sure why so many of us are compelled to see these undeniably gross photos, maybe it's a perverse curiosity about the human body?! Perhaps seeing these grotesque photos of other people's ailments make us feel less weird about the creepy stuff our bodies do regularly?! Whatever the deep-seeded psychological reason, people love these photos.

So, when Twitter royalty Chrissy Teigen asked her followers if they'd like to see pictures of her hives, the answer was majority yes.