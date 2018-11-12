Stormy Daniels destroyed an alt-right troll who came for her. Even Chrissy Teigen is impressed.

If I had to count the times I've marveled at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter presence by the times I've equally appreciated Stormy Daniels' hold on the website, well, I'd automatically be transformed into the math lady meme.

Given their high status in the world of salty come-backs, a cross-over between the ranks of Teigen and the flood of Daniels' fans feels almost too good to be true. But, despite the newscycle, good things DO still happen!

Our story all starts with an exchange between Daniels and the Conservative talking head Michael Moates, who has been accused of sending underaged girls sexually explicit messages.

I did not cheat. We both worked in porn but...You did this? Hahaha! https://t.co/HJJZHM4wMk https://t.co/4qvvtxm9cE — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 11, 2018