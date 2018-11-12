Stormy Daniels destroyed an alt-right troll who came for her. Even Chrissy Teigen is impressed.

If I had to count the times I've marveled at Chrissy Teigen's Twitter presence by the times I've equally appreciated Stormy Daniels' hold on the website, well, I'd automatically be transformed into the math lady meme.
Given their high status in the world of salty come-backs, a cross-over between the ranks of Teigen and the flood of Daniels' fans feels almost too good to be true. But, despite the newscycle, good things DO still happen!
Our story all starts with an exchange between Daniels and the Conservative talking head Michael Moates, who has been accused of sending underaged girls sexually explicit messages.
While Moates has now blocked Daniels and removed a number of his tweets leveraged, screenshots of the interactions remain.
Basically, she dragged him for both his views and his allegations, he came back at her for being a porn star and sarcastically "thanked" her for more followers.
Then Stormy hit back with the perfect cap to their exchange.
Needless to say, people were fully impressed by Daniels' perfect handling of the exchange.
But the situation got even more heightened when Teigen caught wind of the exchanged and praised Daniels' Twitter prowess. This is a true meeting of the minds.
Daniels was quick to respond to the Lip Sync Battle host, suggesting they join forces and take over.
The concept of these two acid-tongued women collaborating on anything brought immediate joy to the thread.
While this is all banter now, I know fully well that if these two women collaborated on anything -- an interview, a video, a book about Twitter trolls -- they would get a world of support.