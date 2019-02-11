Chrissy Teigen asked fans for their most embarrassing moments. 48 people delivered.

Chrissy Teigen may be the reigning royalty of the Twitter clap back, but that doesn't mean she's above feeling buried under a blanket of embarrassment. Contrary to public perception, pangs of humiliation and regret have indeed found their way into Teigen's life every, and she may finally be ready to tackle them.
While she has yet to share her singular most embarrassing moment, Teigen opened up a thread on Twitter for people to share their personal gaffes, revealing that hers is still so bad John Legend doesn't know about it.
what is the most embarrassed you've ever been?— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019
I have such a good one but I am not prepared to say it. I think it's been 4 years and I still think about it and die— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019
John doesn't even know. it was hard for me to just tell him that he can never know, ever— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019
I'm gonna write it on a piece of paper, put it into a sealed envelope and give it to my lawyers to tweet it when I die— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019
Luckily, even though Teigen is still holding out, the rest of the internet made up for it by sharing their moments of blushing humiliation.
1.
started a new school in 8th grade and kids that got dropped off early had to sit in the auditorium until it was time to go to homeroom. second day there i sat in a seat and it broke. i'm 47 years old and i still get nervous every time i sit in an auditorium.— Josh Hara (@yoyoha) February 10, 2019
also there was this kid that was a real shit to me that entire year, a real asshole, but by chance we ended up becoming good friends in high school and he admitted the reason he hated me in eighth grade was because of this moment.— Josh Hara (@yoyoha) February 11, 2019
2.
in LA at HUGE mansion for @THF fundraiser w/ wife. 2012? Famous ppl everywhere. V nervous. I see @jonfavs alone looking at auction items. Love, obv don’t know him. I approach, say his name, he looks, I TRIP INTO HIM, HE CATCHES ME. He is 🧐😐. Wife is 🤦♂️. I babble apology, 🏃♂️&💀.— 🤷♂️ jeffrey (@jeffrey) February 10, 2019
3.
Im honestly still not over this lmaoo pic.twitter.com/uAmSkPhlfo— Jordyn 🐧🎄🇨🇦 💉 (@joryleigh90) February 10, 2019
4.
Went bowling coworkers. At the end of the night I put my shoes on. (Early 90’s Reebok Classics). I was walking around in those shoes & kept trying to figure out why the toes were turning up on them. Realized I had my coworkers size 10’s on. Mine were under the bench.— NOT Ms Apology Any More (@LeainWV) February 11, 2019
5.
I got the curved handle of an umbrella stuck in my mouth in public.— Laura (@fizzcracked) February 10, 2019
6.
Today I accidentally liked a tweet by Ricky Gervais. pic.twitter.com/ApduogJYPp— Axis II of Evil (@joannathemad89) February 10, 2019
7.
One time I was walking into elementary school and someone said, "Look at that dead bird!"— laura 🖤 (@lauralynnsawyer) February 11, 2019
I looked up.
8.
Doing a coffee run in a shorter red dress. As I crossed the drive thru line (coffees in hand) I tripped ONTO the hood of the car (driver behind the wheel) and my dress went over my head and coffee all over his car— Angela (@angela30allen) February 10, 2019
9.
I pooped in my pants while riding in a car with my ex (she wasn’t an ex at the time). I managed to hide it but we got in an argument about why I was acting weird. Took me almost 10 years to tell her— elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 10, 2019
The truth is I was getting over an illness and was on the way home from a dinner I probably wasn’t well enough to go to, but my pride pushed me out of the house. During the drive home I sneezed and that did the trick. I sat in silence for the duration of the ride home— elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 10, 2019
When we got back to my place I did not make eye contact or even open the door for her. I ran WILDLY up the stairs into my tiny valley apartment and locked myself in the bathroom. Wrapped my underwear in an old towel and threw it out the window (got it a few hours later)— elan gale (@theyearofelan) February 10, 2019
10.
About 10 years ago, I was going to meet an old friend for drinks. When I was walking to her apartment, someone threw underwear wrapped in an old towel out the window at me. Fortunately, I had a clean shirt in the car.— Don Kesho (@don_kesho) February 10, 2019
11.
Waiting tables. Broke a woman's nose with a salad plate.— MikeL (@MikeWB75) February 10, 2019
12.
I’m a wedding photographer & we were setting up family photos. I started yelling, “I need the Bride’s parents! Bride’s parents! Can someone find the bride’s parents???” Finally someone said, “I suppose we could make a visit to the cemetery.” They’d died when she was younger.— Maggie (@maggeygrace) February 10, 2019
I now have a survey I send to all clients asking them to list all deceased family members. Oops.— Maggie (@maggeygrace) February 10, 2019
13.
When I didn’t lock the door of an aeroplane toilet properly and a few people who were waiting outside decided to try the door. And then saw me with one leg up trying to fix my tampon. It was a very long flight.— Sophie Heawood (@heawood) February 10, 2019
14.
i went to confessions for the first time in a long time and when the priest put his hand up i gave him a high five but turns out he was just trying to give me his blessing— jelly (@angelicaxcba) February 10, 2019
15.
I was server at a restaurant and I was taking payment from a table. The customer reached her hand out for the receipt, but I misunderstood and instead I reached out and held her hand.— bensley mortimer (@benarmishaw) February 10, 2019
16.
When I was helping a lady get dressed for the day I asked her where her other shoe was.... she only had one foot.— KJar (@kbullet83) February 10, 2019
17.
I did something similar. Told a bald client who had undergone brain surgery, after having her sign new documents, “Okay, now I’ll get out of your hair.” Fortunately, she found it amusing.— Lenore, Esq. 🌊 (@Norwegian_Gal) February 10, 2019
18.
When I was at prom and my prom date said she would be right back and she never came back and other people knew she wasn’t coming back because she went to a party with another guy so I just sat there and then finally left.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 10, 2019
But I’m popular on Twitter now so there is that.
19.
I was sick once, thought I started to feel well enough to go to the store and get medicine. Ended up shitting my pants standing in the check out line and was asked to leave the store.— wes (@wsurman) February 10, 2019
20.
I worked as a waiter at a trendy restaurant in NYC during college (I had never been one before) and I tripped and spilled a pomegranate margarita on christy turlingtons white dress while she was having lunch with Vera wang.— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 10, 2019
I immediately turned the color of the margarita and started to freak out and luckily she was so nice about it and didn’t let the restaurant fire me.— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 10, 2019
To this day I won’t drink pomegranate margaritas.— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 10, 2019
Ed burns was also there and laughed at me from the street.— nyoldman (@NYDoorman) February 10, 2019
21.
On a business trip, I used bathroom in the airport and didn’t realize the whole backhalf of my dress got tucked into my panty hose and I walked through most of Orlando International airport showing my literal ass before one kind stranger stopped and told me. I’m still not over it— Ferdalump (@ferdalump) February 10, 2019
22.
I fell down a flight of stairs when I was a teenager and head butted a baby in a stroller. The baby was fine-ish— Ashley Storrie (@ashleystorrie) February 10, 2019
23.
OH!!! I once tripped on the street and grabbed a passing man’s penis as I fell, he went down too... we both lay there and I didn’t know what I’d grabbed and he was screaming. That was WAY worse.— Ashley Storrie (@ashleystorrie) February 10, 2019
24.
went to go see Shaft remake in theaters when i was like 16.— rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 10, 2019
opening night, theater totally packed, had to sit in front row.
on way to seat, slip in a puddle. completely eat shit in front of the whole theater. flat on my back, one sandal goes flying. theater erupts in laughter
as im lying in a puddle of cocacola being laughed at by 300 people im like "how do i deal with this nightmare"— rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 10, 2019
so i get up, face the audience and take a very dramatic bow for my performance
everyone bursts into applause. totally saved it.
i head to my seat, minus one sandal
a few minutes later random woman walks over to me before the movie starts and says "heres your sandal. great job!"— rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 10, 2019
10/10 embarrassment but it ended up okay
::fin::
25.
My boyfriend (now husband) had visited and slept at my moms for the first time. We left and my sister called in hysterics. Her dog had gotten into the garbage and my mom pulled a used condom out of the dogs mouth. Just kill me.— Kara Goucher (@karagoucher) February 10, 2019
26.
When I was 11 this blind kid asked me to help find his friend and I asked him what his friend looked like. Over a decade later and I still think about this at least once a month.— Charlotte (@_UltravioIence_) February 10, 2019
27.
Pulling a roll of polo mints out my pocket and offering them round a group of strangers at a conference before I realised it was a tampax— Jessie Belle (@99percentAgree) February 10, 2019
28.
When my 2 year old told me to wash my vagina in a packed restaurant on Easter Sunday. I looked at my husband and asked did I just hear that right, when a lady at a table beside us chimed in with a yep. 😬— Danielle🇨🇦💋 (@dani_goodvibes) February 10, 2019
29.
One time after a long meeting at work I ran into the restroom backed into a stall pulling down my pants without looking behind me and almost sat on someone’s lap😳— Crafty Jenn (@jenNick72) February 10, 2019
30.
my teacher sat in my pee, thank you— velvet bussysaw (@fka_robert) February 10, 2019
31.
got my bags mixed up & had to wear a HUGE suit to a wedding. THEN i got pulled over, the officer asked to search me & found powder in the pocket. said it wasn’t mine & gave him the suit owner’s #. He called, came back to my car & let me go, the bag contained his mother’s ashes!— zooey béchamel (@floozyesq) February 10, 2019
32.
When I was younger I was in a supermarket and saw my dad bending over to reach something from the bottom shelf. I punched him in the back of the head, only for the man to turn around and me realise that it wasn’t my dad.— Josh (@JoshuaSpeers) February 10, 2019
33.
I went to the funeral for my friend’s dad. When I saw my friend, I meant to ask how his mom was doing, but was so flustered, what came out was, “So, how’s dad doing?” I left via the window.— Lee Ellenberg (@LeeEllenberg) February 10, 2019
34.
I just went to a funeral and we were shaking the family's hands and the guy said to me, "How are you?" and I said, "Good, how are you?" LIKE HIS MOM JUST DIED WHY DID I SAY THAT?!?!— Jessica Kirchner (@Jkirchner12) February 10, 2019
35.
I used to give my students loving names. I think I thought about calling him sweet pea and sweetness. It came out as sweet penis.— Mari Stormborn of the House Targaryen. (@hella_fine_1908) February 10, 2019
To a 5th grader.
36.
I was a huge Jonas Brothers fan in middle school and wrote "JB" on my face for their movie premier, not knowing the mirror makes it backwards, and I went to school with "BJ" on my face 🙃— Patches O'Houlihan (@sondraa) February 10, 2019
37.
In the 7th grade, my basketball coach put me in the game for the first time all season. I was so excited I shot the ball into the wrong hoop. I looked up in the stands and my dad was crying laughing.— Hannah LeBeau (@HannahLeBeau) February 11, 2019
38.
I once credit card swiped the ass of the person in front of me. I thought it was my husband. It was not my husband.— Sydney Paige (@_sydvicious__) February 10, 2019
39.
I was invited on stage for an eating contest in middle school. A bundle of bananas and a 6-pack of Sprite. I deep throated all six bananas and then started pounding the Sprite. Got one can in and then projectile vomited all six wholly-intact bananas all over the crowd.— Rock God (@TheHoustonWade) February 10, 2019
40.
when i was in 7th grade my science teacher askrd what the deepest point in the ocean was and instead of mariana's trench i said marinara's trench and it makes me embarrassed even to this day— Moll 2.0 (@houseonaIake) February 10, 2019
41.
Accidentally cc-d the employee I was demoting on an email to HR detailing her various short-comings.— MO3 (@melina_lacey) February 10, 2019
42.
Once I kissed a guy who just wanted to side hug. My mouth slid down the side of his face. I was like omg this is the worst moment of my life say something witty. So I shout “OHH THIS WORLD!” He said “Heh?” and I shout “Isn’t it fun to be young?”— jon manganello (@jonnymangs) February 10, 2019
43.
I have some really really good ones but the one I'll share is sitting around at a party when I was about 18, everyone on the floor and during a brief lul in the convo, I let out the biggest loudest fart of my life, so powerful it vibrated the floor. 🤷— Danni McClellan (@StanislausFilms) February 10, 2019
44.
Was 19.— Uncanny Annie (@AnnieNNolan) February 11, 2019
Got asked to model for a campaign.
Had a UTI.
Wet myself in front of everyone and tried to act like it wasn’t happening whilst I stood there in a puddle trying to pose.
First and last day of modeling for me.
45.
I was getting a spray tan for my cousins wedding and had a UTI, I couldn’t hold it in the booth so I ended up rushing out of the tanning salon with streaks down my legs. Tried to fix it as much as a could with self tanner... luckily my bridesmaid dress was long 🙃— Madison Scoggins ❃ (@MadisonGolden) February 11, 2019
46.
Valentine's Day, 7th grade, crush on a boy. Walked down the street to his house and left a secret admirer note taped to his bedroom window because ROMANTIC.— Shawna O (@MamaShawnaO) February 11, 2019
But it had snowed.
He followed the tracks back to my house where I denied everything and slammed the door in his face.
47.
When I was in high school my father (FDNY firefighter) was in Times Sq on NYE & @RyanSeacrest was talking to him and as they cut to commercial my dad (6’7”) gives Ryan a giant bear hug & Ryan said “Jackson, you’re too big, I can’t handle it!” My friends said that to me for months— Rob Jackson (@robjacksonnyc) February 11, 2019
48.
Still haunts me to this day pic.twitter.com/1Rqo4sEpS1— That Gay Shit™ (@chickpea_riot) February 11, 2019