Chrissy Teigen asked fans to photoshop her onto 'Time' magazine covers and the results are hilarious.

On Wednesday morning Time announced their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and as no surprise to any of her fans, Chrissy Teigen was included on the list.

Since the list includes a full 100 people, only a small handful of them get to grace the various covers the magazine shoots, and Teigen was not one of them.

However, being a woman of her own path, Teigen decided to take matters into her own hand and release the magazine cover duties to her many photoshop savvy fans and followers.

I can’t believe this!! Thank you @time thank you thank you, Eric!! Can someone photoshop me onto the cover I didn’t get one feel free to use any photo https://t.co/SLpzcPVZnO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2019

Boy, did they deliver all sorts of imaginable magazine covers featuring Teigen's face.

Each of these photoshop jobs channels a completely different Teigen vibe.