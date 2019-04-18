Chrissy Teigen asked fans to photoshop her onto 'Time' magazine covers and the results are hilarious.

On Wednesday morning Time announced their annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and as no surprise to any of her fans, Chrissy Teigen was included on the list.
Since the list includes a full 100 people, only a small handful of them get to grace the various covers the magazine shoots, and Teigen was not one of them.
However, being a woman of her own path, Teigen decided to take matters into her own hand and release the magazine cover duties to her many photoshop savvy fans and followers.
Boy, did they deliver all sorts of imaginable magazine covers featuring Teigen's face.
Each of these photoshop jobs channels a completely different Teigen vibe.
There's everything from glossy model shots to visions of Teigen in soccer gear.
Of course, multiple memes resurfaced during the course of this thread. You can't give people full permission to use any photo without risk of receiving the full meme treatment.
But also, a lot of the jobs looked realistic and formal (enough) to be real. Teigen is enough of a widely beloved household name it would have made sense to pick her as one of the few cover features.
Honestly though, who needs a photo shoot when you have tons of fans photoshopping you into way more creative covers?! This is digital art in action.