Chrissy Teigen and fans react to her being unblocked by the POTUS twitter account.

Chrissy Teigen (supermodel, cookbook author, wife of John Legend and blocked by Trump on Twitter) can now officially say she isn't blocked by the current president.

While she has never been afraid to publicly criticize Trump's performance as president and overall humanity, her final message to him on Inauguration Day was something of a roast-poem highlighting all of his major failures.

Back in 2017, Trump blocked her on Twitter after she tweeted "lol no one likes you" to her 13.6 million followers.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

With Biden in office, however, a new day and a new era has begun for the country and Chrissy's social media connections. Not only is she not blocked, but she is also currently one of only 46 people who President Biden follows.

Lesson here: ask and you shall receive!