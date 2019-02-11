Chrissy Teigen shares the hilarious reason John Legend ditched the Grammys this year.

After much build up, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday to much fanfare. The ceremony included riveting live performance from Alicia Keys, a brilliant appearance from Michelle Obama, a cringe-inducing dress choice from Trump supporter Joy Villa, and countless Pinterest-worthy red carpet looks.
However, this year's Grammys was missing one key couple that regularly lights up awards shows, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.
In typical Teigen fashion, the cookbook author tweeted out a pun-filled reason they stayed home this year.
While Legend's EGOT win last year isn't relatable to most of us (nor is having the option to attend the Grammys), posting up a photo of your significant other napping alongside some wordplay is practically a rite of passage on Twitter.
Naturally, Teigen's tweet ushered in a flurry of EGOT related puns.
Of course, several people were less interested in Legend staying home, than they were Teigen's invitation to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. People had to know, was there a chance the young Congresswoman made it to their house to watch the ceremony?