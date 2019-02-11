Chrissy Teigen shares the hilarious reason John Legend ditched the Grammys this year.

After much build up, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday to much fanfare. The ceremony included riveting live performance from Alicia Keys, a brilliant appearance from Michelle Obama, a cringe-inducing dress choice from Trump supporter Joy Villa, and countless Pinterest-worthy red carpet looks.

However, this year's Grammys was missing one key couple that regularly lights up awards shows, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

In typical Teigen fashion, the cookbook author tweeted out a pun-filled reason they stayed home this year.

no Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy pic.twitter.com/fRdcXtbFVR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019

I’m so proud of this — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2019

While Legend's EGOT win last year isn't relatable to most of us (nor is having the option to attend the Grammys), posting up a photo of your significant other napping alongside some wordplay is practically a rite of passage on Twitter.