Chrissy Teigen just shared a hilariously relatable milestone in her marriage.

Every long-term relationship transitions through some key milestones, even Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's marriage. If you're lucky, the beginning years will present themselves as an endless honeymoon, a phase full of longing glances and light giggles whilst saying "oh honey, you are just THE FUNNIEST."

However, regardless of how much bystander trauma you've caused through PDA and endless affection, there comes a time when the sheen of infatuation comes off and you are both exposed as people who smell bad in the morning and endlessly repeat the same five stories.

Even if you've technically been out of the honeymoon phase for awhile, it still takes guts to talk straight to your partner about their less than glowing moments. What if they get in their feelings and make it a bigger deal than intended? Or worse yet, what if they fire back with all of your small flaws.

Luckily, both Teigen and Legend have an active sense of humor about themselves, so getting past the honeymoon phase was a piece of cake.