Chrissy Teigen celebrated John Legend's EGOT win by roasting him of course.

Last night John Legend took home an Emmy for his work in Jesus Christ Superstar, a feat that is recognizable in itself, but is made more incredible by the fact that he's now part of the exclusive EGOT club.

This means Legend now has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award to his name, all of which can be used both for bragging rights and blunt weapons in the case of an intruder.

Naturally, Chrissy Teigen was overjoyed to share in her husband's accomplishments.

All genuine happiness aside, she's still Chrissy Teigen, so she continued her celebration of Legend's win the only way she knows how: by playfully roasting him.

She later posted a video of Legend placing his Emmy on his shelf of trophies, and captioned it with a reference to the iconic Arthur meme.

More specifically, she posted lyrics from the Arthur theme song.

In case you've been buried under a rock for the past year, and have just managed to gather the energy to roll the rock off your body and join the rest of us screen-obsessed civilians, Teigen has been comparing Legend's looks to Arthur for awhile. If we're getting technical, so has the rest of the internet.