People tried to drag Chrissy Teigen for cooking with her hands. Huge mistake.

Roses are red, violets are blue, Chrissy Teigen is the queen of the internet...and possibly the world. In today's political climate, it's tough to get through the day without being bombarded by constant terrible news. Our phones are continuously buzzing with reminders that everything bad. However, Chrissy Teigen is also out here to counter balance the devastating news cycle. Just when it begins to feel like things are too terrible to deal with, Chrissy graces us with some internet magic and we regain the will to keep scrolling.

For those of you who don't know, Chrissy Tiegen is an amazing cook. There's nothing this goddess cannot do. Anyway, she recently posted a story on her Instagram of her concocting 12 pounds of kimchi. The internet was quick to point out that Teigen was using her hands to stir the giant pot of delicious goods, and some were critical about this move. Of course, in typical Chrissy Teigen fashion, she came back with the perfect response.

I’m making kimchi for my family. I don’t care what “critics” think of it. I do however worry that their loveless food really, really sucks https://t.co/BMrHr3N991 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 8, 2018

All hail the queen of shade. Naturally, online fans came to her side and defended her against these "critics." There's a clear winner here.

It's very clear that "social media critics" don't cook. They order. — stresscake (@stresscake) December 9, 2018