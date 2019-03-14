Chrissy Teigen lost her hamster and the whole internet got involved. Booby traps are out.

In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen now has a hamster named Peanut Butter! Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 While no fuzzy creature can even begin to compare to the love she feels for John Legend, Luna, and Miles, the joys of caring for and playing with Peanut Butter has brought her immense delight. They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said “rice?” And they go “no, not rice” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 They also said “don’t really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she’ll bite you” it’s very confusing, being a hamster mom — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 As obvious as it may sound, being a hamster mom is immensely different than being the mom of a human child. For starters, getting them a sibling is a guaranteed hazard (although many of us could attest that's also the case with humans). I said “should I get two so they can have a friend?” And the lady said no, one will end up with a lot of bully scars. So any hamster tips are welcome — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 I just went to take a picture of her and I honestly can’t find her — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

The first picture Teigen shared of Peanut Butter perfectly summed up how adorable and strange these animals are. is this normal pic.twitter.com/CkBLm0G39Z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 Please don’t feel bad for her. We got her everything and more and a giant space to roam in. If I had a safe enclosure for a hamster farm, i would have that. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 This week, a sizable amount of Teigen's attention has been dedicated to making sure Peanut Butter feels loved and at home. I feel like she doesn’t know how to drink out of her hamster drink thing. I keep showing her and i am starting to feel dumb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

In fact, a few days ago there was a scare when Peanut Butter got out and was hard to find. But luckily she was soon spotted once more. welp the hamster got out. just what you all told me would happen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 found her!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019 Given the ups and downs in such a short time, Teigen has fielded concern trolling from fellow hamster moms. I just bought her a two story glass condo with a hammock so please stop yelling at me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

And in a dramatic turn, she truly, really did lose Peanut Butter this week, which set off the ultimate search. Oh my fuckin g the hamster is gone again — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 12, 2019 Teigen and Luna put out a plate of peanut butter in hopes of luring Peanut Butter. we are doing your peanut butter on a plate trick to find peanut butter. I swear to god if other critters come out of the woodwork for it, john will vomit and die — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 12, 2019 She also joked about how despite these setbacks, she technically did more research about hamster parenting than actual parenting.

"you should have done your research before getting a living, breathing animal" well newsflash I had two whole babies I didn't research either — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 12, 2019 honestly I researched hamsters more than I did with babies — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 12, 2019 it's condo is on its way. my mistake was buying a cage dumber than the hamster — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 12, 2019 When night fell, Teigen set up maximal traps and shared them with the world. alright u nocturnal Houdini. it’s nightime. operation peanut butter begins — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019

thank u for your tips. pic.twitter.com/EqwA5J1bBj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 She even vigilantly made sure all of the security cameras were on, so they could spot Peanut Butter trying to make her ultimate escape. I also put out nest cams on different peanut butter plates so really hoping this isn’t the one day my kids do something sketchy in their rooms — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 It’s not weed, it’s peanut butter with food sprinkled on it. how dumb do u think I am (don’t answer that) — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 Even the stairs were sprinkled with flour to catch any scurrying hamster tracks.

sprinkling flour on the stairs to get some tracks here — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 She even connected the live stream to her followers so they could alert her if they spotted Peanut Butter. If I set up a camera live stream will u guys tweet me if u see her in the night — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 Finally, twelve hours later the booby traps worked, and Peanut Butter was recovered. OMFG IT WORKED pic.twitter.com/e462TlS8Vb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019

I’m gonna cry pic.twitter.com/ZARrzjsnX8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 However, she didn't remember Peanut Butter's face looking exactly the way the found hamster's did. Also, the hamster was wet?! I swear if you asked me to draw what she looked like I would have said she was solid white with a brown face. that’s how little we had her before she escaped. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 She’s all wet and I don’t know why. What was your day like, please tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 It looks like Peanut Butter is now safe and sound.

YESSSSSS her fierce need for hydration taught her how to drink pic.twitter.com/LtwH5kOCRN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 Look at that tiny face! pic.twitter.com/MMP7pKgzaQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019 Teigen ended the riveting tale by assuring her followers that they have a better hamster home on the way, and she's learned a lot about pet parenting. thank you guys for all your help and tips, really. if you’re worried for her, please don’t be. I have all new stuff coming for her now that you’ve taught me so much. she is very loved, I promise. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019