Chrissy Teigen lost her hamster and the whole internet got involved. Booby traps are out.

In case you missed it, Chrissy Teigen now has a hamster named Peanut Butter!
While no fuzzy creature can even begin to compare to the love she feels for John Legend, Luna, and Miles, the joys of caring for and playing with Peanut Butter has brought her immense delight.
As obvious as it may sound, being a hamster mom is immensely different than being the mom of a human child. For starters, getting them a sibling is a guaranteed hazard (although many of us could attest that's also the case with humans).
The first picture Teigen shared of Peanut Butter perfectly summed up how adorable and strange these animals are.
This week, a sizable amount of Teigen's attention has been dedicated to making sure Peanut Butter feels loved and at home.
In fact, a few days ago there was a scare when Peanut Butter got out and was hard to find. But luckily she was soon spotted once more.
Given the ups and downs in such a short time, Teigen has fielded concern trolling from fellow hamster moms.
And in a dramatic turn, she truly, really did lose Peanut Butter this week, which set off the ultimate search.
Teigen and Luna put out a plate of peanut butter in hopes of luring Peanut Butter.
She also joked about how despite these setbacks, she technically did more research about hamster parenting than actual parenting.
When night fell, Teigen set up maximal traps and shared them with the world.
She even vigilantly made sure all of the security cameras were on, so they could spot Peanut Butter trying to make her ultimate escape.
Even the stairs were sprinkled with flour to catch any scurrying hamster tracks.
She even connected the live stream to her followers so they could alert her if they spotted Peanut Butter.
Finally, twelve hours later the booby traps worked, and Peanut Butter was recovered.
However, she didn't remember Peanut Butter's face looking exactly the way the found hamster's did. Also, the hamster was wet?!
It looks like Peanut Butter is now safe and sound.
Look at that tiny face!
Teigen ended the riveting tale by assuring her followers that they have a better hamster home on the way, and she's learned a lot about pet parenting.