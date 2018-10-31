Someone told Chrissy Teigen she's not 'magazine cover material' and she had a bulletproof response.

According to Albert Einstein, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Ironically, historians aren't even sure Einstein ever said that, but we keep attributing the quote to him, which may in itself be another form of insanity.

One fact we know for sure, is that people who fall Teigen are consistently setting themselves up to be dragged, and yet they keep doing it. If Einstein was alive now, he'd probably drum up a whole slew of quotes about Teigen trolls alone, and what their obsession says about the state of humanity. But since he's not, I'm here, forcing you on this verbose journey with me.

In a truly idiotic move, one woman decided to sit down at her computer to intentionally type disparaging words about Teigen's appearance on Glamour's Women of the Year issue.

this company 🙏🏼 an honor!! https://t.co/2IxPhYqm4C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2018

From Heidi's perspective, Teigen doesn't look her best in the shoot and apparently needs to work harder at being magazine material. For those sitting at home forgetting, Teigen first came up as a Sports Illustrated model, so she is nothing if not experienced.