Chrissy Teigen got mom-shamed for this playground pic with her daughter Luna.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 10, 2018@10:04 PM
Social media is a fabulous place where famous mothers can share sweet photos with their children and receive waves of support. Just kidding! Pretty much every time a celebrity mom documents anything with their children on social media, there is a chorus of commenters serving up heaps of unsolicited advice and judgment.

So naturally, when Chrissy Teigen posted a playground picture with her baby daughter Luna, the crowds of concern trolling gathered around.

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

This photo is cute and nice, right?! Wrong! According to a flood of mom-shamers, Teigen has Luna placed in a dangerous position on her lap.

Basically, in this position there's a possibility Luna's legs could twist and break while they're going down the slide (which is obviously Teigen's evil plan).

The gang is ALL here.
THIS PERSON IS REALLY CONCERNED.

Luckily, some of Teigen's less critical fans came to her defense.

Yes please to this proposition.
AMEN.

In a perfect world, people on Instagram would be able to appreciate a picture of Teigen and Luna without weighing in on the Lip Sync Battle star's parenting abilities. But old habits die hard.

Sources: Buzzfeed
