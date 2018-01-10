Chrissy Teigen got mom-shamed for this playground pic with her daughter Luna.

Social media is a fabulous place where famous mothers can share sweet photos with their children and receive waves of support. Just kidding! Pretty much every time a celebrity mom documents anything with their children on social media, there is a chorus of commenters serving up heaps of unsolicited advice and judgment.

So naturally, when Chrissy Teigen posted a playground picture with her baby daughter Luna, the crowds of concern trolling gathered around.

weeeee are very skeptical of slides right now A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 6, 2018 at 12:51pm PST

This photo is cute and nice, right?! Wrong! According to a flood of mom-shamers, Teigen has Luna placed in a dangerous position on her lap.

Basically, in this position there's a possibility Luna's legs could twist and break while they're going down the slide (which is obviously Teigen's evil plan).

Luckily, some of Teigen's less critical fans came to her defense.