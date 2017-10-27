Chrissy Teigen leaks convo with her personal assistant and now everyone wants that job.

Twitter is good for three main reasons. First, you can connect and bond with like-minded people over hashtags and trending topics. Second off, you can find all of the best memes and dog pictures, which is a much needed balm for the soul. And last, but certainly not least, the all encompassing online presence of Chrissy Teigen.

In the latest installment of Teigen Keeping It Real (this is a reality show I'm currently pitching to my roommate's cat), the former model and television star shared a snapshot of what it's like to her personal assistant.

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

In keeping with the cult of Teigen, several of her followers felt compelled to change their line of work.

This was of course, Teigen's creative way of apologizing for the nip-slip. Which, hey girl, you do you. Apologize to no one for living your life.

Hey Chrissy, Let me know if you ever need a babysitter. I live in Studio City and I think Luna is the cutest thing. Can send resume 👌🏼❤ — Willow Roth (@willowroth) October 26, 2017