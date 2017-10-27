Chrissy Teigen leaks convo with her personal assistant and now everyone wants that job.

Twitter is good for three main reasons. First, you can connect and bond with like-minded people over hashtags and trending topics. Second off, you can find all of the best memes and dog pictures, which is a much needed balm for the soul. And last, but certainly not least, the all encompassing online presence of Chrissy Teigen.
In the latest installment of Teigen Keeping It Real (this is a reality show I'm currently pitching to my roommate's cat), the former model and television star shared a snapshot of what it's like to her personal assistant.
In keeping with the cult of Teigen, several of her followers felt compelled to change their line of work.
This was of course, Teigen's creative way of apologizing for the nip-slip. Which, hey girl, you do you. Apologize to no one for living your life.
Other people on Twitter were more concerned with the fact that Teigen left on the read receipts for her assistant, and wrote NO REPLIES.
We all know this is a mild form of emotional terrorism.
Still, others are more curious about the mysterious personal assistant's name.
Also, what about her thoughts and feelings?! Does she have massive embargoed diary entries about her life working in Hollywood?
Whether it sounds appealing or not, one thing is for sure, this would not be a boring job in the least.