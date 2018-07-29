Chrissy Teigen posted a photo trolling Instagram models and the internet can't stop arguing.

It's an Instagram models' world, and the rest of us are just living in it. Even if you don't religiously follow Instagram models out of a strange mixture of self-hate and aspiration, it's highly unlikely you've been able to completely avoid a feed littered with seemingly impossible body types and well-lit trips to Turks and Caicos.

The reign of Instagram models is such a force that even former Sports Illustrated models such as Chrissy Teigen are feeling the pressures to sculpt themselves into Jessica Rabbit whilst raising two children.

In a recent Twitter post, Teigen satirized Instagram models with an obviously photoshopped picture urging others to join her lifestyle.

It was a pretty straightforward joke and very on-brand for her humor. Nonetheless, the internet took it other places completely.

i have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!! pic.twitter.com/6IdVHPwMa9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 29, 2018

"I have been training. to be an Instagram fitness model. this is after one bag of tea and 5 reps of 2 squats !!!! If I can do it so Can U!!!!" Teigen wrote.

Several of her followers played along with joke, noting how inspirational Teigen's new lifestyle was.