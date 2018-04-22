Chrissy Teigen keeps getting reported by Twitter for this joke about John.

If you've been on Twitter longer than fifteen minutes, you've likely gotten the unofficial memo that Chrissy Teigen is the reigning queen of the website.

We are all but humble subjects in her kingdom of comebacks, throwbacks, and clapbacks.

However, even her royal highness is still subject to Twitter's rules and regulations. Which means, and fan (or hater) can report her willy-nilly.

In most cases, when someone gets reported by a Twitter follower they receive a message notifying them of the incident (and the stated reason). Obviously, part of Teigen's charm is her endless flow of JOKES. They are jokes, and by merit of that shouldn't be taken seriously.

Nonetheless, she's been reported for "potentially suicidal language" due to playful jokes about John's wardrobe, and life at large.

please stop reporting me for saying I want to die when John wears sandals pic.twitter.com/CsobDs4rAJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2018

Her followers are dead (no seriously, I'm sorry to report they have ALL died).