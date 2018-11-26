Chrissy Teigen perfectly roasted John Legend's career in three words.

While the rest of the world may roll out the red carpet of fandom for John Legend and his many accolades, Chrissy Teigen consistently keeps him humble by roasting him on all available platforms.

Her latest troll took aim at Legend's insanely busy schedule -- this winter he has recorded a TV special with Teigen, recorded a Christmas album, performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving parade, sat as a judge on The Voice, and is now touring the country.

Obviously, this is all very exciting, no doubt for Teigen as well as Legend. But it does place the lion's share of parenting on her shoulders while he runs around performing.

So, when he posted a tweet promoting his performances and TV show, Teigen saw the iron was hot and decided to playfully shut him down in three words.