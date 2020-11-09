When the final election count hit the internet, and it was revealed that Joe Biden won the election, the internet was full of deep emotion.For many Democrats (and people who hate Trump in general), the news provided a much needed streak of hope and respite. But for others - both who love Trump and hate Biden, the news brought out feelings ranging from paranoia about the election validity itself, to deep disappointment.In true form, the former Fox news anchor Megyn Kelly was quick to post a tweet disparaging Biden, in this case - for social distancing during a pandemic.Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020 It wasn't long before Chrissy Teigen swooped in to roast Kelly for making fun of Biden.“Where have you been? Aside from not on your own show since you got fired and all,” Teigen replied. It wasn't long before a troll came for Teigen, writing: "Actually using her brain cells for something other than trolling everyone that doesn't agree [with] her on Twitter."Never one to back down from a confrontation with her opposition, Teigen replied, "She [Megyn Kelly] is literally doing that right now. Literally. " The Kelly fan countered Teigen by writing that it's "not trolling if it's truth homegirl."Teigen dropped her final word: "It's also the truth she got fired, "homegirl."I have not and cannot. lol https://t.co/1StaFf2u6R— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2020 Unsurprisingly, Teigen's followers thoroughly enjoyed the exchange.Megyn Kelly hasn’t been relevant in years. She just needs the attention— Bryce Cameron (@TheBryCam) November 9, 2020 I think Megan/Megyn should be the label for brunette Karens— John D (@JohnD27D) November 9, 2020 A few people were quick to point out the cognitive dissonance of Kelly defending Trump after their feud in 2016.What's crazy is how Megyn Kelly defends trump after what he said about her. I have not and cannot forget. Smh— Shelly (@SEA_Caramela) November 9, 2020 And after the way he treated her in 2016, she's out here simping hard for him like she's Ted Cruz— Rob (@guess_then) November 9, 2020 Given the fact that Kelly hasn't been on the public radar much since getting fired from Fox, this brief interaction with Teigen could actually serve as a publicity boost, albeit for unflattering reasons.