Chrissy Teigen and Shawn Mendes are beefing on Twitter and it's time to pick sides.

There comes a time in everyone's life when they must choose to take a stand in this wild, wild world. And a playful Twitter battle between Chrissy Teigen and Shawn Mendes may present you with the opportunity to take a stand, or at least, become a stan.

The saucy interaction began when Teigen tweeted about GQ's competition for Most Stylish Man of 2017, which has Mendes pitted against John Legend.

In the tweet, Teigen urges her followers to vote for her husband, since she suspects the teen fans will flock to Mendes.

"For some reason, John really cares about this sh*t and being on any GQ list that exists. He thinks Shawn Mendes will win because of teenagers. Please be a part of his Christmas present this year," Teigen wrote.

Then in the shadiest yet most effective rebuttal, Mendes retweeted Teigen's plea.

Given her position as Twitter shade royalty, Teigen immediately noticed the retweet and called the singer out.