Chrissy Teigen perfectly shut down a troll who demanded 'bikini pics only.'

If you're a celebrity mom on the internet there is truly no way to win. If you consistently post sexy pictures of yourself people will claim you're shallow, full of yourself, or lack intellect. But if you post photos of your kids people will judge your parenting decisions, give you unsolicited advice, and sometimes even flippantly suggest your stay mum about your own offspring.

Chrissy Teigen is already deeply familiar with the catch-22 of being a famous mom online, and she largely ignores the trolls and does what she wants to do. However, there are times when a troll is just begging to get a Teigen response, and in those scenarios, she is quick to deliver.

The most recent example of this involved a troll who demanded Teigen stop posting about her children, and start posting bikini pics again. The comment came in response to Teigen's recent videos of Luna celebrating her first "big girl bed."

Luna is so precious and excited to be a big girl! How could anyone not delight in this expression of pure wholesomeness?