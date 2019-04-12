Chrissy Teigen entered politics and Ivanka Trump was her first victim. RIP.

On Thursday Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attended the Democrats' Issues Conference in Leesburg, Virginia, where they discussed their opinions on some of the post pressing current issues.

When Teigen was asked about her thoughts on the Trump administration's policy that separates immigrant children from their parents, she did not hold back from noting the cruelty of the policy, and calling out Ivanka Trump's hypocrisy.

"It’s a painful thing to see that, and it’s a painful thing to see such a complete lack of empathy when it comes from people, like Ivanka, I will say, that can post all day, pictures of her children that are just in her home and ‘oh my daughter is having trouble in her crib’ or ‘my daughter is doing this’ and ‘my daughter is doing this."

Teigen decried how Ivanka could support such an inhumane policy and then turn around to post joyful pictures of her own children on social media. She then went on to critique Trump for the othering rhetoric that fuels the flames of this xenophobic policy.