Chrissy Teigen slams Pizzagate conspiracy theorist who accused her of pedophilia. Goodbye 2017.

Just when we thought we were all safe from 2017 wreaking anymore chaos and havoc, the last day has officially gotten weirder. The archangel of doling burns to Twitter trolls we know and love as Chrissy Teigen shut down a Pizzagate conspiracy theorist who claimed her and John Legend are connected with the fictional (it is fully debunked) Hollywood pedophile ring allegedly connected to Hillary Clinton.
Basically, the absurd drama all started out on December 27, when conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin posted a (now deleted) tweet featuring photos of baby Luna that suggested Teigen's use of pizza emojis prove she's connected to #pizzagate.
While normally these kinds of off-the-wall accusations come from egg avatars with five followers, when Teigen noted that Crokin had 50,000 followers and a verified account, she felt she needed to speak up.
For further insight into Teigen's accuser, Crokin is a self-identified "investigative journalist" (aren't we all) whose Twitter bio cuts directly to the chase with the tenet: "Pedogate is real."
For those feeling lost, Pedogate refers to the continued evolution of the Pizzagate rumor accusing the Clintons of running a child trafficking ring out of a Washington D.C. pizza shop. Pedogate is a more general iteration of this idea that refers to a popular ring run by the Hollywood elite in general. If you're still feeling confused, that's probably a good sign, because the rabbit hole of suspicions is deeply convoluted.
Teigen was both alarmed and disappointed by the fact that Crokin was Twitter verified with a slew of followers.
Particularly since Crokin has a habit of coming for celebrities with disturbing unsubstantiated claims.
On top of being disturbed, Teigen was also genuinely confused about how the pizza emoji indicated involvement in pedogate.
How do these theorists separate casual pizza emoji use from a full-on social media indictment?! So many questions to parse.
Eventually, Twitter paid attention and de-verified Crokin.
Even so, both Teigen and Legend made it abundantly clear that such nasty and unhinged rumors have no place on their timeline.
Luckily for Teigen, she's spending the holiday in Japan so she can end this bizarre year even sooner.