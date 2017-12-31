Chrissy Teigen slams Pizzagate conspiracy theorist who accused her of pedophilia. Goodbye 2017.

Basically, the absurd drama all started out on December 27, when conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin posted a (now deleted) tweet featuring photos of baby Luna that suggested Teigen's use of pizza emojis prove she's connected to #pizzagate.

While normally these kinds of off-the-wall accusations come from egg avatars with five followers, when Teigen noted that Crokin had 50,000 followers and a verified account, she felt she needed to speak up.

For further insight into Teigen's accuser, Crokin is a self-identified "investigative journalist" (aren't we all) whose Twitter bio cuts directly to the chase with the tenet: "Pedogate is real."

For those feeling lost, Pedogate refers to the continued evolution of the Pizzagate rumor accusing the Clintons of running a child trafficking ring out of a Washington D.C. pizza shop. Pedogate is a more general iteration of this idea that refers to a popular ring run by the Hollywood elite in general. If you're still feeling confused, that's probably a good sign, because the rabbit hole of suspicions is deeply convoluted.