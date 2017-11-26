Chrissy Teigen shut down a troll who called her a 'rude bully.' Get out the popcorn.

Chrissy Teigen is not a woman to be trifled with online. If you come for her on Twitter, it's more than likely she'll publicly flay you in return. This is exactly what happened to a twitter troll who accused Teigen of not working any jobs, and being nothing more than a "bully, rude, and married to John Legend."

Here is the misguided (and likely jealousy-induced) troll tweet in question:

And what exactly is your job besides being a bully, rude, and married to John Legend? — Summer Steele (@summerLsteele) November 25, 2017

Teigen wasted no time in shutting down the troll, this time by poking fun at herself.

Sometimes the best comeback is to play along with the person burning you. Once you enter their fictional concept of you, they no longer have any power.

You just listed 3 jobs. You want me to have more than 3 jobs? https://t.co/wBvcylMKRg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 25, 2017

Some of her Twitter followers also chimed into the exchange to pile on the troll in question.

She’s also a mom — dayoncé (@DayDelgadillo) November 25, 2017

And an author — Austin (@DrizzyDro77) November 25, 2017

And a cook — Eden (@eg97_j) November 25, 2017

And yo daddys side chick!!! The list can go on — Eden (@eg97_j) November 25, 2017

The OBVIOUSLY jealous cranky-pants forgot:

4) Author

5) Influencer

6) Overall Badass

But let's all take a minute to applaud her attempt at taking down @chrissyteigen and inevitably shaming herself. 👏😂👏 — Patricia Ann (@PatriciaAnn3225) November 25, 2017

I love John Legend, but - we can all agree he's the one who married up, right? If you're pretending otherwise, your politics is showing. — Miles Grant (@MilesGrant) November 25, 2017

And being a mom (and still hot af) — Lala the over happy elf (@_AshleaLynn_) November 25, 2017

Well, there's the modeling gig, which has been pretty successful. Then there are the cookbooks. Mom is a big one. Queen of Twitter is up there. So I'm counting like, what, seven jobs so far. — ValueTrap (@Valuetrap13) November 25, 2017

hosting lip sync battle seems like a job - so that's 8? — KPM (@TheRealKPM) November 25, 2017

she’s also pregnant, that’s like a whole other job. so that’s 9 — ♡ xx kylie xx ♡ (@xKingKylizzl) November 25, 2017

As with every time Teigen launches a fiery comeback, the thread features a bounty of well placed GIFs.

Queen of clapbacks pic.twitter.com/GltE65EagS — JuJu Bad (@juju_bad) November 25, 2017

So concludes the latest chapter of "don't come for Teigen or else she'll publicly humiliate you." The internet is all ears for the next installment.