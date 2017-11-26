Chrissy Teigen shut down a troll who called her a 'rude bully.' Get out the popcorn.

Chrissy Teigen is not a woman to be trifled with online. If you come for her on Twitter, it's more than likely she'll publicly flay you in return. This is exactly what happened to a twitter troll who accused Teigen of not working any jobs, and being nothing more than a "bully, rude, and married to John Legend."
Here is the misguided (and likely jealousy-induced) troll tweet in question:
Teigen wasted no time in shutting down the troll, this time by poking fun at herself.
Sometimes the best comeback is to play along with the person burning you. Once you enter their fictional concept of you, they no longer have any power.
Some of her Twitter followers also chimed into the exchange to pile on the troll in question.
As with every time Teigen launches a fiery comeback, the thread features a bounty of well placed GIFs.
So concludes the latest chapter of "don't come for Teigen or else she'll publicly humiliate you." The internet is all ears for the next installment.