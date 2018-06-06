Chrissy Teigen figured out the perfect way to troll Trump on his birthday. Join her!

In case you live a fulfilling life void of Trump obsession, you may have missed that today is Donald Trump's birthday.

As a dutiful American, the beloved Chrissy Teigen decided to set aside political differences in order to wish Trump a happy birthday in the most suitable way possible.

Hey guys, let’s put the jokes aside and all come together to send president trump some birthday messages on this official card where you can write anything u want, all your thoughts and feelings absolutely anything anything for this special day https://t.co/C18VC1FbuT — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2018

The Lip Sync Battle star cleverly posted the link to Trump's "official birthday card" on his website, where supporters are encouraged to write the president a heartfelt wishes for the coming year.

Just know this is his official birthday card so make sure it’s from the heart! Happy Birthday, champ. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 6, 2018

First of all, can we unpack how nuts it is that the commander-in-chief of this country is so extra he posted a personal birthday link on his website?!