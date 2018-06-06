Chrissy Teigen figured out the perfect way to troll Trump on his birthday. Join her!

In case you live a fulfilling life void of Trump obsession, you may have missed that today is Donald Trump's birthday.
As a dutiful American, the beloved Chrissy Teigen decided to set aside political differences in order to wish Trump a happy birthday in the most suitable way possible.
The Lip Sync Battle star cleverly posted the link to Trump's "official birthday card" on his website, where supporters are encouraged to write the president a heartfelt wishes for the coming year.
First of all, can we unpack how nuts it is that the commander-in-chief of this country is so extra he posted a personal birthday link on his website?!
In a true act of unified beauty, Teigen's followers immediately began sharing their delightfully salty birthday wishes to Trump.
It's not too late to join in on the fun and wish your president the best birthday ever.