Chrissy Teigen’s tweet about her daughter’s secret ‘language’ is real for parents.

In all honesty, I have NO idea what being a parent is like. I'm a dedicated aunt and former nanny who consistently waves at babies on trains and makes their mothers feel both flattered and mildly concerned.

However, Chrissy Teigen IS a parent and she consistently shares entertaining glimpses of her experience as a mother.

While many of these anecdotes are specific to Teigen's experiences with Luna (and now her new baby boy Miles), there are plenty of times when the Lip Sync Battle star spits some universal truth about parenthood.

In a recent tweet, Teigen talked about being able to understand her daughter Luna's "secret language," and based on the replies, this is very relatable to parents.

only I can understand my kid. she’s like “BDIDKDKODKDHJXUDHEJSLOSJDHDUSJMSOZUZUSJSIXOJ” and I’m like “ok I will get you a piece of sausage in just a minute” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 27, 2018

"Only I can understand my kid. she’s like 'BDIDKDKODKDHJXUDHEJSLOSJDHDUSJMSOZUZUSJSIXOJ' and I’m like “ok I will get you a piece of sausage in just a minute," Teigen wrote.

Several parents weighed in with their stories of their children's secret languages.