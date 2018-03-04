Chrissy Teigen shared an ultrasound with the gender of her baby. Gather around.

The day has finally come, Chrissy Teigen shared the first ultrasound of her next baby, and now we know she has a baby boy in the oven!

The beloved Lip Sync Battle star, cook, model, social media maverick and mother shared the news in a tweet on Saturday night.

hello I’m a bebe boy kinda pic.twitter.com/XQp1egUvKo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 3, 2018

Her eager followers were overjoyed to hear the news that John Legend will soon have a mini-me.

which recipe is this? — αlysse (@lilstew92) March 3, 2018

1 part Legend, 1 part Teigen, bake for 9 months. — katherine (@katherine_jane) March 3, 2018

I'll take 'Fetuses that look like John Legend' for $1000, Alex — Karen C (@wugirly) March 3, 2018

People are already impatient to see what Teigen's baby boy will look like.

Considering his parents we know he'll be cute, but exactly HOW cute will he be?! These are the questions at hand.