Chrissy Teigen updates us on John Legend's attempt to save Kanye West from The Sunken Place.

In light of all of Kanye West's recent erratic, disturbing yet cannot-look-away behavior, I'd like to think we're all his therapists, working toward an answer. Rather, we're all detectives. Detectives of anthropological celeb psychology. In other words, what in the world is happening with Kanye West?
Between confessing to TMZ that he thought slavery "sounded like a choice," or his recent white house rant about the sisterhood of the time-traveling MAGA hats, I'm not even sure Kim Kardashian knows exactly what has gotten into him. Lucky for Kanye, though, he has a crew of famous friends to help translate for him.
Chrissy Teigen has offered up an explanation for her husband, John Legend's, text exchange back in April with West in which Legend attempted to sway West's political beliefs. West tweeted the private texting conversation, writing:
Most of the tweets have since been deleted, but the general gist of the political debate/"civil discourse" was John Legend desperately digging for a shred of logic, reasoning, and critical thinking skills at the bottom of the void that is his new alt-right friend, Kanye.
Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian chose to have their own exchange immediately after:
But, things were still left a little unclear. In a recent Vogue article, Teigen explains:
“The thing with Kanye is that his opinions have always been super strong. He’s never been the guy to push them on you, but he will say what he wants to say. Same with John. That’s why I loved that they were able to have this civil discourse. Kanye learned a lot in the months after that."
Did he, though?
"John did, too. You can’t just believe you’re the right one all the time. That’s what makes us horrible. Trust me: My views are super liberal, and I’m like, How could anyone not think this way? But people are also entitled to their opinion.”
Of course, Teigen is right and our differences in opinion, especially between friends and family, challenge us to see ideas from new angles and in turn, make us better people. A conversation like West and Legend's text exchange is more productive than never discussing our differences at all. However, at what point are you having a healthy chat with your friend and at what point do you need to worry about him?
I said it once, I'll say it again. Kanye...