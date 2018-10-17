Chrissy Teigen updates us on John Legend's attempt to save Kanye West from The Sunken Place.

In light of all of Kanye West's recent erratic, disturbing yet cannot-look-away behavior, I'd like to think we're all his therapists, working toward an answer. Rather, we're all detectives. Detectives of anthropological celeb psychology. In other words, what in the world is happening with Kanye West?

Between confessing to TMZ that he thought slavery "sounded like a choice," or his recent white house rant about the sisterhood of the time-traveling MAGA hats, I'm not even sure Kim Kardashian knows exactly what has gotten into him. Lucky for Kanye, though, he has a crew of famous friends to help translate for him.

Chrissy Teigen has offered up an explanation for her husband, John Legend's, text exchange back in April with West in which Legend attempted to sway West's political beliefs. West tweeted the private texting conversation, writing:

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. — ye (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018