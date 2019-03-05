Chrissy Teigen weighs in on viral prank of moms throwing cheese at their babies.

In case you missed it, there is a very simple prank sweeping the internet right now alongside the hashtag #cheesed. The prank started when Twitter user @unclehxlmes tossed a slice of American cheese at a baby's face, and videotaped the reaction.

Since the original tweet, the hashtag has taken off and parents across the world have documented baby reactions to being #cheesed.

Of course, given the fact that babies are tiny little helpless blobs of vulnerability, and throwing cheese at them could upset or confuse them, parents are pretty split on whether the prank is fun or mildly cruel.

This whole #cheesed thing seems to be about people who never got to be bullies now they get to do bully shit in a way that has no apparent consequences and seems socially acceptable. I mean, seriously, wtf? — Bill Shaw (@cranky_bill) March 2, 2019