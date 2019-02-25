Chrissy Teigen won the 2019 Oscars by shoving John Legend out of her red carpet photos.

Chrissy Teigen, queen of Twitter and wife of the real-life musical Arthur the aardvark, John Legend, won all the Oscars last night in our book.

While Legend is the proud winner of the prestigious EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards), Chrissy is the winner of the red carpet. This year, neither of them were nominated but that didn't stop them from showing up and supporting the party. When they walked in, they obviously looked fabulous:

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party 🖤 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ylMGr4F6Rz — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 25, 2019

And then things took a turn when Chrissy decided she needed to fully embrace this moment. 2019 is the year of the woman (so we've been told) and sometimes you can't let your man ruin your red carpet Instagram shoot. Every woman, even the most famous woman on Twitter, needs a fire pic from an important event.