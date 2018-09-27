Women tweet out solidarity with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford during her powerful testimony.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is on Capitol Hill today to testify about her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when the two were in high school.

Through tears, Dr. Ford recounted being 15-years-old, pinned onto a bed by Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who the Republicans have refused to subpoena.

"I was pushed onto the bed and Brett got on top of me. He began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me. . . . Brett groped me and tried to take off my clothes. He had a hard time because he was so drunk, and because I was wearing a one-piece bathing suit under my clothes. I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life," she said, through tears, in her opening statement.

While women all over the country expressed solidarity with Dr. Ford, the audience she was looking at directly was not the most comforting.

This is what Christine Blasey Ford is looking at as she describes her sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/GGxmuHnNpZ — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 27, 2018

Women are watching, both in the room at home, and if you're in tears, you're not alone.

In the audience, tears streaming down the face of Rep Carolyn Maloney D-NY as she listens to Ford pic.twitter.com/nIezV2CW6N — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2018

Nancy Pelosi is watching on not one, but FOUR, screens.