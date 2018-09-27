Don Jr.’s 'hot take' on Christine Ford’s testimony gets shredded by people with souls.

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford relives the most traumatic moment of her life looking into the eyes of crusty old men who made it clear that they don't want to listen, women are offering their voices of support.
The sensitivity of sexual assault and the credibility of Dr. Ford's testimony is not stopping the conservative hot take machine, as they continue to look for reasons to call her a liar.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary outsourced their questioning to sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, because they figured their efforts to discredit Dr. Ford would look less bad coming from a woman (and the GOP has yet to ever put a female senator on the powerful committee).
A few hours into the hearing, Mitchell pursued a truly bonkers line of questioning, which was basically, "If you suffered from anxiety and PTSD after being assaulted, then how come you've flown in planes?"
Among the proponents of the Airplane Theory is Human Galaxy Brain Donald Trump Jr., who surprisingly is NOT a psychology professor.
Um, Don Jr., in the end she flew to testify.
She's literally in Washington right now. That's where the hearing is happening.
Don Jr.'s stupidity is providing people on Twitter with a cathartic outlet on this tense day.
Some of the replies are hilarious.
Some are just honest.
I have a fear of flying but go out of the US once or twice a year to see family on holiday. I do it because I want to see them and have the experience. I’m scared to death and take medicine. Your comment is assanine!!! Dr Ford didn’t say she can’t fly!!! She said it’s scary!!!— Lets Get Married! (@JeanieAgmon) September 27, 2018
He's not a psychology professor, but do you know who is?
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, that's who.
Don Jr. has spent the rest of the day retweeting partisan attacks on a sexual assault survivor, because it's one of his favorite pastimes that doesn't involve rifles and dead elephants (NOT a metaphor for the Republican party).
Why don't women come forward about their assaults when they can get such helpful insights into their psyches from the president's son?