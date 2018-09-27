Don Jr.’s 'hot take' on Christine Ford’s testimony gets shredded by people with souls.

As Dr. Christine Blasey Ford relives the most traumatic moment of her life looking into the eyes of crusty old men who made it clear that they don't want to listen, women are offering their voices of support.

The sensitivity of sexual assault and the credibility of Dr. Ford's testimony is not stopping the conservative hot take machine, as they continue to look for reasons to call her a liar.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary outsourced their questioning to sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, because they figured their efforts to discredit Dr. Ford would look less bad coming from a woman (and the GOP has yet to ever put a female senator on the powerful committee).

A few hours into the hearing, Mitchell pursued a truly bonkers line of questioning, which was basically, "If you suffered from anxiety and PTSD after being assaulted, then how come you've flown in planes?"

Mitchell: How did you get to Washington? Blasey Ford: "In an airplane." Mitchell: We heard you had a fear of flying. Blasey Ford: I was hoping they'd come to me, but then I realized "that was an unrealistic request." She says she was "able to get up the gumption." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 27, 2018

Among the proponents of the Airplane Theory is Human Galaxy Brain Donald Trump Jr., who surprisingly is NOT a psychology professor.