This Christmas elf is flying off shelves for a secretly NSFW reason.

Whether you officially celebrate the holiday or not, Christmas time is already upon us, and the retail stores are popping with terrifying festive toys and non-stop jovial playlists. And according to The Sun, Asda stores across the UK has been selling out this creepy-as-hell toy elf due to it's very NSFW Christmas vibes.
GUYS, LOOK AT THIS F*CKING ELF.
As you may have already guessed, this Gene Simmons meets elf on a shelf meets pervy demon toy has flown off the shelves due to its tonguing capabilities. Apparently Santa's little helper has been helping Ms. Claus all along.
Exactly how and why grown women are able to put this obnoxious cloth man anywhere near their junk is another conversation completely.
According to the report, a writer for The Sun went to four different locations to buy one of these elves, and they were clean sold out.
When asked about her thoughts on the elf, 21-year-old receptionist Shannon Sweeney told The Sun this demon elf didn't quite tickle her fancy.
"I can't imagine a woman using it but they probably do and it is cheaper than buying something else," Sweeney said.
An employee at the Asda superstore in York, North Yorks told The Sun,
"Everyone is having a real good laugh at it. The lads and lasses were all having a giggle, especially the lasses. A lot of women were buying them with a few saucy comments such as, 'He's got a bigger tongue than my husband,'" the anonymous worker said.
In case the image of this abrasively festive and thirsty elf hasn't already lodged itself into the trauma core of your brain forever, have yourself a watch at ONE MORE video.
I'm sorry, I'm going to have to officially bow out and away from this nightmare elf. I am officially deceased.
I have no idea what life is anymore.