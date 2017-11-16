This Christmas elf is flying off shelves for a secretly NSFW reason.

Whether you officially celebrate the holiday or not, Christmas time is already upon us, and the retail stores are popping with terrifying festive toys and non-stop jovial playlists. And according to The Sun, Asda stores across the UK has been selling out this creepy-as-hell toy elf due to it's very NSFW Christmas vibes.

GUYS, LOOK AT THIS F*CKING ELF.

As you may have already guessed, this Gene Simmons meets elf on a shelf meets pervy demon toy has flown off the shelves due to its tonguing capabilities. Apparently Santa's little helper has been helping Ms. Claus all along.

Exactly how and why grown women are able to put this obnoxious cloth man anywhere near their junk is another conversation completely.

According to the report, a writer for The Sun went to four different locations to buy one of these elves, and they were clean sold out.

When asked about her thoughts on the elf, 21-year-old receptionist Shannon Sweeney told The Sun this demon elf didn't quite tickle her fancy.

"I can't imagine a woman using it but they probably do and it is cheaper than buying something else," Sweeney said.