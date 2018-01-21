Ciara gets dragged on Twitter for sharing video that shames single women.

Twitter is not a place for the faint of heart. One minute your mentions are full of love and retweets, and the next you are being royally dragged through the mud.

The royal dragging happened upon singer Ciara after she tweeted a sermon clip from John W. Gray II, and Twitter felt the message was demanding to women.

The clip essentially instructs single women to stop walking "in the spirit of girlfriend" if they want to snag a husband. Unsurprisingly, this message was not received well.

Ciara's addition of the hashtag #LevelUp was the nail in the coffin of Twitter draggings.

Many noted that while she is happily married to Russell Wilson, her previous relationship with Future was rough, and not her fault. So, why shame other women for not hitting the relationship lottery?! Equality means both men AND women can ruin their chances at love!

“level up”? these types of messages are so toxic to women. your value does not depend on a man wanting you and marriage is not the be all and end all. ciara is basic af for spreading this https://t.co/EQqTBDAIwa — sabrina (@sabrinaahmed) January 21, 2018