Racist white woman attacks a subway rider. The man who citizen's-arrested her is NYC's newest superhero.

A woman attacked someone while spewing racist slurs on the subway this week.
And a guy who goes by the nickname Platano Man not only filmed the whole thing, but completed a citizen's arrest on the attacker.
The woman, who's been identified as Anna Lushchinskaya, actually turns out to be a repeat offender when it comes to subway attacks — but we'll get to that later.
In the video from Tuesday, Luschinskaya can be seen repeatedly yelling "f*ck off" at another woman, and later calling her a "f*cking ch*nk." The victim appears not to be bothering Luschinskaya, while other straphangers are clearly appalled at and befuddled by Luschinskaya's behavior.
At one point, Luschinskaya can be seen tying up her hair and securing her belongings. She grabs some keys and an umbrella, and lets loose on her victim while other subway riders try to hold her back.
The earlier parts of the altercation weren't recorded. But in the video, all you can see is Lushchinskaya repeatedly kicking and attempting to hit the woman with her umbrella. She also yells a racial slur her.
Juan Ayala, alias Platano Man, records the whole thing and interjects with commentary.
"It's too early for this sh*t," he says. "She's not even fighting you back, b*tch."
Another video shows Luschinskaya being racist toward Ayala, as well, according to Gothamist:
Another video from a different angle appears to show Ayala continuing to record Lushchinskaya. "Fucking Mohamed Atta," she mutters, apparently referring to one of the 9/11 hijackers.
"What? Bitch, I'm Dominican," Ayala responds, laughing.
Ayala posted his video to various social media networks. He later added that he'd completed a citizen's arrest on Luschinskaya, successfully detaining her until the police arrived.
Gothamist confirmed the story, and also revealed that Luschinskaya is an alleged serial offender when it comes to virulent subway attacks:
[Luschinskaya was] arrested on June 28th in the 36th Street D/N/R subway station in Sunset Park after allegedly spraying a substance into two people's faces: "As the D train arrives in the station [Lushchinskaya] walks by the victim and discharged the substance in the victims' faces, causing burning and irritation." Lushchinskaya was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault.
Another alleged victim, who asked not to be named out of fear of being attacked again, said she had exited the R train at the 4th Avenue/9th Street station this past Monday morning, and was transferring to the F when she walked by a woman she now says was 40-year-old Anna Lushchinskaya.
Thank goddess someone finally citizen's-arrested her. As all city-dwellers know, it can be tough to call the cops on an assailant when you are literally stuck underground next to them.
Fittingly, Ayala has been immortalized with the holy grail of NYC accomplishments: a flattering New York Daily News cover.
What a town.