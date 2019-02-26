The 18 best clapbacks at anti-vaxxers in internet history.

With all the advancements in science and technology, there are so many hot, new, and cool ways to die. Helicopter skiing? Vape explosion? On reality TV? Now THOSE are cool ways to go!

Anti-vaxxers, however, are a group committed to making sure that children die in vintage, old-school ways like measles, polio, and tetanus. The anti-vaccine movement live by social media, and therefore, are prone to getting murdered on social media. Here are the best burns on people who won't trust chemicals to help the burns heal.

1. Vaccines may cause long life.

2. No bullshirt here.

Vaccines. Save. Lives. ❤️❤️ (special thanks to Crazy Dog T-Shirts for making these for us!!!) https://www.crazydogtshirts.com/products/vaccines-cause-adults-mens-tshirt Posted by Legacy Pediatrics on Wednesday, February 13, 2019

3. That's one way to end an epidemic.

4. Science is for cherry-picking.