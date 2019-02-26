The 18 best clapbacks at anti-vaxxers in internet history.

Advertising
With all the advancements in science and technology, there are so many hot, new, and cool ways to die. Helicopter skiing? Vape explosion? On reality TV? Now THOSE are cool ways to go!
Anti-vaxxers, however, are a group committed to making sure that children die in vintage, old-school ways like measles, polio, and tetanus. The anti-vaccine movement live by social media, and therefore, are prone to getting murdered on social media. Here are the best burns on people who won't trust chemicals to help the burns heal.
1. Vaccines may cause long life.
2. No bullshirt here.
3. That's one way to end an epidemic.
4. Science is for cherry-picking.
5. Lettuce ponder this.
6. Eating food can lead to dangerous things like diarrhea.
7. Essential oils will also do.
8. Is there a vaccine that prevents burns?
9. House is fake, but the facts are real.
10. According to Reddit, she was busted by her brother.
11. There's no arguing with the logic of science.
12. "Try it, you'll die."
13. Busted by Mom.
14. Let nature keep things blurry.
15. You're all in the pocket of Big Bridge.
16. RIP.
17. Actually, Dr. Swan is a doctor.
18. Diabetes is a tale as old as time.
