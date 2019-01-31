The 13 most satisfying clapbacks at climate change deniers in internet history.

Many conservatives, including the president, are in denial about the science of climate change, and much like with anti-vaxxers, their ignorance can kill us all!

These people are fighting the good fight for the sake of the planet, one clapback at a time.

1. Solar power runs on the sun, my dude.

2. Things are bad, and they're going to get worse!!!

Glad you asked! The polar vortex is supposed to stay at the north pole but dwindling sea ice (from climate change) has caused the vortex to split in three places, and that's why it's cold down here. Polar vortex splits like this will become more common as climate change worsens. — A Science Enthusiast 🚀 (@aSciEnthusiast) January 29, 2019

3. A broken clock is right twice a day.

this is a fun "bad person unintentionally makes a good point moment". Global warming raises sea surface temps and releases more moisture into the air adjacent to winter storms which seeds them with humidity to produce more snow, often later in the season than expected. https://t.co/IqhHCH2tsq — Churlish (@Cryptoterra) January 23, 2019

4. Consider yourself schooled.

5. AOC hath spoken.

“Genesis 1: God looked on the world & called it good not once, not twice, but seven times.



Genesis 2: God commands all people to “serve and protect” creation.



Leviticus: God mandates that not only the people, but the land that sustains them, shall be respected.” https://t.co/AhWd3vuVBd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

6. She has a PhD in trolling.

Look we get it. You spent all your time in college hauling ARs and handing out pamphlets to your gun rallies. But the fact the fact that you didn’t spend any time in a science classroom is not something you should be bragging about on Twitter. — baby e. (@realGUMMYfriend) January 21, 2019

7. My heart will go on.