The 13 most satisfying clapbacks at climate change deniers in internet history.

Advertising
Many conservatives, including the president, are in denial about the science of climate change, and much like with anti-vaxxers, their ignorance can kill us all!
These people are fighting the good fight for the sake of the planet, one clapback at a time.
1. Solar power runs on the sun, my dude.
2. Things are bad, and they're going to get worse!!!
3. A broken clock is right twice a day.
4. Consider yourself schooled.
5. AOC hath spoken.
6. She has a PhD in trolling.
7. My heart will go on.
Advertising
8. I believe that children are our future.
9. MAGA doesn't care for data.
10. A solar-powered burn.
11. Emphasis on the "for dummies."
Advertising
12. Dictionary.com defines "roasted" as...
13. Teenage activist Greta Thunberg one-upped the internet and called polluters out to their faces.
Advertising