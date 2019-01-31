The 13 most satisfying clapbacks at climate change deniers in internet history.

The 13 most satisfying clapbacks at climate change deniers in internet history.
Orli Matlow
Jan 31, 2019@8:54 PM
Advertising

Many conservatives, including the president, are in denial about the science of climate change, and much like with anti-vaxxers, their ignorance can kill us all!

These people are fighting the good fight for the sake of the planet, one clapback at a time.

1. Solar power runs on the sun, my dude.

2. Things are bad, and they're going to get worse!!!

3. A broken clock is right twice a day.

4. Consider yourself schooled.

5. AOC hath spoken.

6. She has a PhD in trolling.

7. My heart will go on.

Advertising

8. I believe that children are our future.

9. MAGA doesn't care for data.

10. A solar-powered burn.

11. Emphasis on the "for dummies."

Advertising

12. Dictionary.com defines "roasted" as...

13. Teenage activist Greta Thunberg one-upped the internet and called polluters out to their faces.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 