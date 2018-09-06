19 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Don Jr. that we really, really hope he saw.

Donald Trump Jr. lives up to his name by being Extremely Online, often taking to Twitter to spread conspiracy theories and admit to meeting with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Don Jr.'s face has blessed us with so many memes, from his FaceTune portraits to his contemplative squat on a stump.

hello we are robots beedoo boop smiling is opening your lips and exposing your teeth until you feel a light tension on the outer corners of your mouth beep blurp we are smiling boop beep pic.twitter.com/2EXyyHXyZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 1, 2018

The Large Adult Son gets consistently dragged, and because he's often tweeting, here are 19 notifications we really hope he saw.

1. The New York Times is biased against sexual predators.

You mean that big story from the failing, liberal, one-sided @nytimes? I think it is disgusting. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 7, 2017

2. Know what words mean before you comment on the Supreme Court, my dude.

This is not helpful. Narrow has nothing to do with the number of justices. A unanimous decision can also be a narrow ruling. You don't have to be a legal expert to know how to use Google. https://t.co/dnHZKr2kDY — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 4, 2018

3. Don't forget the lyrics.

Super awesome he recovered from those heel spurs that got him out of service. And, by the way Slick Donny Jr., what have you ever done? — Susan E. Allen (@susanallenlaw) January 9, 2018

4. Just a grown-ass man kvetching about Disney princesses.