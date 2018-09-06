19 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Don Jr. that we really, really hope he saw.

Advertising
Donald Trump Jr. lives up to his name by being Extremely Online, often taking to Twitter to spread conspiracy theories and admit to meeting with a Russian lawyer to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.
Don Jr.'s face has blessed us with so many memes, from his FaceTune portraits to his contemplative squat on a stump.
The Large Adult Son gets consistently dragged, and because he's often tweeting, here are 19 notifications we really hope he saw.
1. The New York Times is biased against sexual predators.
2. Know what words mean before you comment on the Supreme Court, my dude.
3. Don't forget the lyrics.
4. Just a grown-ass man kvetching about Disney princesses.
5. Is Don Jr.'s joke supposed to be that sexual harassment isn't real?
6. When you forget that your dad is a Hollywood rapist.
7. I never metaphor I didn't like.
8. J.K. Rowling and the tweet of fire.
9. Racism Watchdog says "WOOF WOOF."
10. The racist had to get disowned by Skittles.
11. His tweets about America's Sweetheart Adam Rippon truly came at a great time.
12. Stormy Valentine's Day.
13. This one comes on official government letterhead.
14. Sometimes, earnest is bestest.
15. Sometimes all you need is the facts.
16. May divorce be with you.
17. Evergreen.
18. Model behavior.
19. A picture is worth 1,000 burns.
