The 15 most satisfying clapbacks at Fox News in internet history.

Fox News is President Trump's source for entertainment, affirmation, and intelligence briefings; a spigot of toxic sludge that has lead to violence and people not loving their grandparents anymore.
It's easy to feel powerless in the face of a billion dollar State TV apparatus at the heart of a vast media empire, but there's one thing that not even all the money in the world can suppress: the Twitter clapback. Here are the best ones.
1. The professional term is "throwing the baby out with the bathwater."
2. JFK blown away. What else do I have to say?
3. Next thing you know, they'll be telling us that "actors" are playing "characters."
4. This is listed in the dictionary under "self-own."
5. "You’re a millionaire funded by billionaires... and what they want you to do is scapegoat immigrants instead of talking about their tax evasion" was such a good read that Tucker Carlson refused to air it.
6. Michael Scott burns are the best burns.
February 21, 2019
https://t.co/qUuTGDJ7yl had to— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2019
7. Of course Fox News managed to be racist while mourning Aretha Franklin.
8. Little Brother 2020.
9. Oh Captain, My Captain.
10. Maybe Fox and Friends should Google their guests first?
11. The real Fake News.
12. And these things are supposed to be bad?
13.
14. Finally, some truth.
15. Thank u, Fox.
