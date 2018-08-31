16 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Ivanka Trump that we really, really hope she saw.

As a member of the Trump Administration who still pretends to have a conscience, Rose from Get Out Ivanka Trump's social media presence can be really f*cking maddening.

While a lot of her Twitter mentions are just people writing "Complicit!" and/or "Tell your dad," there are some satisfying burns from some of the many people that the White House is hurting.

Here are some highlights from the new national pastime: dragging Trumps online.

1. That time she insulted a baby (and the English language).

"Otherwise" implies you did not like hangin with this baby. https://t.co/oB5IEZmOf3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2017

2. The best words.

Your dad's 2019 budget cut spending for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration by $665 million, and slashed funding for the National Institute of Mental Health by 30% — a half a billion dollar decrease.



Nice words, though. https://t.co/3VvDGhHCYc — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) June 5, 2018

3. Science Barbie is sciencing.

your lab coat and your gloves are both the wrong size, your gloves aren't tucked, your hair is loose in an environment with moving machinery and burners and you're holding a pour off at mouth level without any kind of a face shield, nice going science genius pic.twitter.com/PV4W97ejAL — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) March 20, 2018

4. #TimesUp for everyone but Daddy.