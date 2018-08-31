16 of the internet’s best clapbacks at Ivanka Trump that we really, really hope she saw.

Advertising
As a member of the Trump Administration who still pretends to have a conscience,
Rose from Get Out Ivanka Trump's social media presence can be really f*cking maddening.
While a lot of her Twitter mentions are just people writing "Complicit!" and/or "Tell your dad," there are some satisfying burns from some of the many people that the White House is hurting.
Here are some highlights from the new national pastime: dragging Trumps online.
1. That time she insulted a baby (and the English language).
2. The best words.
3. Science Barbie is sciencing.
4. #TimesUp for everyone but Daddy.
5. Any day can be a birthday.
6. Tone-deafness is a serious ailment.
7. Remember the time she got blasted by an Olympian at the Olympics?
8. Unlike her fashion brand, this proverb was not made in China.
9. Thank you, arsonist, for pretending to put out the fire.
10. Melania isn't the only one copying Michelle Obama.
11. If you're gonna "All Lives Matter" Black History Month, at least use a verb that makes sense.
12. Martin Luther King is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.
13. Fake news?
14. Librarians are not keeping quiet on this.
15. Senior White House advisors can't be expected to know how to spell.
16. She'll never be royal.
