The 18 most satisfying clapbacks at gun nuts in internet history.

As the cycle of thoughts of prayers activates in America after every mass shooting, victims, Democrats, and people who simply do not want to get shot are callying out the gun lobby's iron grip on American life. To challenge the NRA, young people are voting, marching, and yes—tweeting.
Her are some clapbacks so good they just might soothe your soul.
1. Dr. Lobbyist, MD.
2. It's on, Mom.
3. March for Our Lives activists know how to fact-check.
4. Parkland survivors are not actors.
5. A perfect lay-up.
6. Boom.
7. A novel idea.
8. RIP, Termi.
9. You can never dunk on her too many times.
10. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one.
Can you imagine that? Registering trucks? Requiring insurance for injury they caused? Licensing and testing drivers? https://t.co/sBNDjK22Y9— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 4, 2017
11. Let's go, Lego.
12. Incredible what you can accomplish when you're not a lazy schmuck.
13. GoFundMe?
14. The president doesn't think things through.
15. Senator Chris Murphy has strong words for his coworkers.
16. Slowly, but surely.
17. The NRA thinks you're evil.
18. What if the White House put as much effort into stopping gun violence as they put into stopping reporters from reporting?
