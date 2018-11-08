The 18 most satisfying clapbacks at gun nuts in internet history.

As the cycle of thoughts of prayers activates in America after every mass shooting, victims, Democrats, and people who simply do not want to get shot are callying out the gun lobby's iron grip on American life. To challenge the NRA, young people are voting, marching, and yes—tweeting.

Her are some clapbacks so good they just might soothe your soul.

1. Dr. Lobbyist, MD.

I agree, doctors have NO place talking about health. Any NRA exec who thinks they might have cancer should just see a lobbyist for treatment. https://t.co/Kwq1JK0cOP — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 8, 2018

2. It's on, Mom.

Bang bang pic.twitter.com/stGvcAZty4 — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) November 8, 2018

3. March for Our Lives activists know how to fact-check.

4. Parkland survivors are not actors.

Okay, you caught me. I’m a Crisis Actor brainwashed by the left. They chose me because I played Iago, Mr. Potato Head, and King Triton in camp musicals as a kid. — Adam Alhanti (@AAlhanti) February 21, 2018

5. A perfect lay-up.

Don't send money......thoughts and prayers should suffice. https://t.co/uYIWvgK8CD — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 4, 2018

6. Boom.