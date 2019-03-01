The 13 best clapbacks at transphobia in internet history.

Advertising
The internet, much like the world, is a cesspool of bigotry, but trans people and allies aren't afraid to call out bigots in clever, memorable ways.
1. Your braces are an insult to Jesus.
2. Pamela Raintree is a queen.
3. Since when do Republicans care about the Pentagon's budget?
4. RiDdLe Me ThIs
5. Moulton burning Moore like lava.
6. I can't believe that my mom and dad poop in the same toilet.
7. There's nothing in the Constitution about the right to urinate.
8. The women's bathroom is a mysterious place.
9. The military is missing out on the best soldiers.
10. True love.
11. They don't deserve you, Sonnis.
12. Be the Angel you wish to see in the world.
13. TERFs (Trans-exclusionary radical feminists) should get off all turf.
