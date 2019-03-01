The 13 best clapbacks at transphobia in internet history.

The internet, much like the world, is a cesspool of bigotry, but trans people and allies aren't afraid to call out bigots in clever, memorable ways.

1. Your braces are an insult to Jesus.

2. Pamela Raintree is a queen.

3. Since when do Republicans care about the Pentagon's budget?

“The Pentagon's budget this year is $716 billion. ... The Pentagon spends about $50 billion per year on health care.”



That means trans people account for... 0.001% of the Pentagon budget. But sure, pretend like this was ever about cost and not just bigotry. https://t.co/u4nlbQ9YzU — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 28, 2019

4. RiDdLe Me ThIs

5. Moulton burning Moore like lava.

I’d rather be in a foxhole with the brave trans men and women already serving overseas than in Congress with a pedophile. https://t.co/TIbneoBhMJ — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) December 9, 2017

6. I can't believe that my mom and dad poop in the same toilet.