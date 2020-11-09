Sometimes it's easy to forget that everyone's social media presence is a best-of reel of life's shiniest, prettiest moments presented through a fun filter...While some Instagram influencers have worked hard to tear down the mysterious barriers of photo editing and camera tricks by posting before and after photos with no makeup or touch-ups, most people don't post stories or photos where they're looking their worst, or going through a particularly rough patch in life.Social media lets people present themselves as their ideal selves, and sometimes it's difficult to resist the urge to comment something gloriously petty when you notice the hypocrisy of someone's posts versus their real-life behavior. That beautiful golden retriever puppy you just "found" and "decided to rescue" is looking a lot like a $3000 show dog, Ashley. That "COVID safe" vacation with twenty of your friends at a ski lodge with no masks and body shots of jello vodka in the middle of a pandemic? We see you, Bradley...So, when a recent Reddit user decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a choice to call out a friend's social media hypocrisy, people were ready to deem a verdict.AITA (Am I the As*hole) for “this you?-”ing someone I went to high school with? A lot of people I went to high school with got pregnant/got someone pregnant either in high school or right out of high school. Things happen. I don’t in anyway look down on these people or judge them for this. However, these people love to judge other people and claim that they are somehow more adult than other people because they started families at 16, 17, or 18 years old. They also claim that they are better than people who “waste time and money” going to college. However, while these people have kids and are married, they still have never grown out of their high school mentality. One woman in particular posted a meme a few months ago that said something along the lines of, “I’d much rather spend my “partying” years at home being a mother than getting wasted with friends." Cool, everyone’s allowed to have their own opinion. Today she posted pictures of her and her friends at a bar, clearly trashed. Mind you also without masks and in a packed bar, but that’s beside the point. So I commented on her photo with a link of her meme she shared, and said “this you?” Her husband private messaged me saying I was being rude by shaming her and that she deserves to have a fun night out. I told him was just pointing out that she was contradicting herself. AITA (Am I the As*hole)? Here's what the jury of internet strangers had to say: ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). Sounds like they’re not the only ones who didn’t grow out of their high school mentality. - badboringusername NTA (Not the As*hole). Sure, she does deserve a night out, but she shouldn't be implying superiority because she has a child young either. Don't dish it if you can't take it. It was petty as hell of you, but it doesn't make you an as*hole. Or if it does, not in a bad way. - miaaaa664 YTA (You're the As*hole). That was real petty. You dug up a post from a few months ago just to be mean to her? Let people live their own lives. THEY’VE never grown out of their high school mentality? - mckinnos YTA (You're the As*hole) What’s the point of this? If you don’t like her content, unfollow or unfriend her. - NakedStreets YTA (You're the as*hole) for being an adult who cares enough about someone’s social media posts to start drama over it. - TerribleAttitude ESH (Everyone Sucks Here) - Familiarize yourself with the unfollow button. - olneyvideo YTA (You're the As*hole). The entire first paragraph of the post has nothing to do with the situation but it says everything we need to know about you. You don't like them, you think you are better than them, you probably saw them as either a rival or a bully back in HS, and instead of moving on with your life you are still hung up on the past. You saw an opportunity to vent your toxic BS and stir up petty and unnecessary drama and you jumped on it. I look back at the first paragraph where you typed "... still have never grown out of their high school mentality." and all I can think is: This you? - TennRider So, there you have it!Most people agreed that while this mom was being hypocritical, it's not right to shame her for posting a photo of a fun night out on her own social media. Calling her out was an extremely petty thing to do, and even if she is wrong to look down on people who decided not to have kids right out of high school, she still can have one night out with her friends. Good luck, everyone!