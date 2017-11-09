Popular clothing store boldly stops photoshopping models. The internet is loving it.

The past few years have ushered in a renaissance of body positive clothing advertisements, size inclusive fashion lines and a higher level of media literacy around the ways advertising connects with body image.
In keeping with this refreshing trend, the popular British clothing brand Missguided no longer photoshops models, and the internet is feeling blessed by this move.
While many brands (size inclusive or not) still choose to photoshop models so their skin is free of stretchmarks, discoloration or other normal human markings that distinguish us from mannequins - Missguided has forsaken the oppressive traditions of lore.
People on Twitter have been embracing this move since they first noticed back in August.
It's refreshing to see models with stretchmarks since an estimated 80% of people (of all genders) have them.
While the fashion world is slowly moving towards more visible inclusivity, people on Twitter have been sharing that they want to see more brands follow Missguided's example.
While Missguided never made an official announcement about the change, they didn't have to, the fashion detectives on Twitter were swift on the job.