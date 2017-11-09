Popular clothing store boldly stops photoshopping models. The internet is loving it.

While many brands (size inclusive or not) still choose to photoshop models so their skin is free of stretchmarks, discoloration or other normal human markings that distinguish us from mannequins - Missguided has forsaken the oppressive traditions of lore.

People on Twitter have been embracing this move since they first noticed back in August.

How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models. Well done @Missguided I'm SO proud of the message this conveys x pic.twitter.com/EBedySfz6I — marnie (@marniepolk) November 4, 2017

It's refreshing to see models with stretchmarks since an estimated 80% of people (of all genders) have them.

Good on @Missguided for using real people👏🏼more companies should do this pic.twitter.com/HfF09BDLY0 — lydia kate hastings (@Lyds_wby) November 8, 2017

While the fashion world is slowly moving towards more visible inclusivity, people on Twitter have been sharing that they want to see more brands follow Missguided's example.

Brands take note of @Missguided - we want to see more of this, our perfect ‘imperfections’ don’t need to be scrubbed out — Sophie Eggleton (@SophieEggleton) November 8, 2017

🙌🏽👏🏼 to @Missguided for not photoshopping her stretch marks pic.twitter.com/wRXgNucFys — amiee (@aimjohnsonx) October 29, 2017

So much respect for @Missguided having their models show off there stretch marks ✨ pic.twitter.com/zvUIRIEWC3 — JΔZZ (@JazzHarper_) October 4, 2017

The fact that this picture on @Missguided hasn't been edited and you can see this models stretch marks gives me life 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Vt6Yqd2XML — NicoleMarie (@NicoleTabner95) August 16, 2017

Just noticed that @Missguided have stopped erasing stretch marks on there models and I think that’s just fantastic #beautiful pic.twitter.com/SXEeoH6BFc — Gabriella (@gabstacey_) November 8, 2017

Loving @Missguided new campaign #KEEPONBEINGYOU. Refreshing, too often we are told to put focus on what we should be or look like and not enough time spent celebrating yourself for what you are. YOUDOYOU 💅🏻💅🏼💅🏽💅🏾💅🏿 — Laurenzo 🍂 (@laurenruthers) November 7, 2017

While Missguided never made an official announcement about the change, they didn't have to, the fashion detectives on Twitter were swift on the job.