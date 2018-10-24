CNN reporters live-tweet their own evacuation after a pipe bomb was sent to their studio.

America awoke this morning to news the Secret Service had intercepted packages of potential explosive devices sent to former president Barack Obama and former almost-president Hillary Clinton. This came a day after George Soros, a philanthropist and Holocaust survivor and right-wing Boogeyman, had an explosive placed in his mailbox.
While reporting the news of these assassination attempts, reporters on-air at CNN found out that they were the next target.
The fire alarm went off behind anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, and it was after the commercial break when their DC-based colleague reported that they had been evacuated.
And here's Rene Marsh on the air in DC after the commercial break while Time Warner Center was being evacuated pic.twitter.com/H25XPXPRx0— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018
From the street, CNN reporters didn't stop reporting. Harlow and Sciutto called into their own show from their cell phones.
Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto now back on CNN live from their cellphones while evacuating and being moved further away from Time Warner Center by NYPD pic.twitter.com/sYSAciHl90— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018
People who work in the Time Warner center, where CNN is based, live-tweeted the evacuation.
The NYPD seized the package, which is reported to have contained a pipe bomb, and will take it to their containment unit to be detonated.
Meanwhile, on
state TV Fox News, their roundtable on the dangerous "left-wing mob" making public servants uncomfortable at restaurants had to be interrupted to read a White House statement on the assassination attempts on Obama and Clinton.
Unbelievable -- a Fox News segment fear-mongering about the 'left-wing mob' and 'incivility' toward Mitch McConnell at a restaurant was interrupted by breaking news coverage of a string of bombs sent to prominent Democrats pic.twitter.com/UKZogGKHHA— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2018
One could easily draw a line between the president's rhetoric to these thwarted acts of terrorism—as if words have the power to inspire deeds.
The White House condemned the attacks, as they should, but has yet to apologize for getting thousands of people to chant "CNN sucks" at rallies.
It's just a matter of time before the president tweets that these were "false flag" attacks.
Folks, it's going to be a terrible day on the internet.