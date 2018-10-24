CNN reporters live-tweet their own evacuation after a pipe bomb was sent to their studio.

America awoke this morning to news the Secret Service had intercepted packages of potential explosive devices sent to former president Barack Obama and former almost-president Hillary Clinton. This came a day after George Soros, a philanthropist and Holocaust survivor and right-wing Boogeyman, had an explosive placed in his mailbox.

While reporting the news of these assassination attempts, reporters on-air at CNN found out that they were the next target.

Here's the moment CNN had to handoff to DC and evacuate Time Warner Center in New York pic.twitter.com/TUtnWrss9z — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

The fire alarm went off behind anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, and it was after the commercial break when their DC-based colleague reported that they had been evacuated.

And here's Rene Marsh on the air in DC after the commercial break while Time Warner Center was being evacuated pic.twitter.com/H25XPXPRx0 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

From the street, CNN reporters didn't stop reporting. Harlow and Sciutto called into their own show from their cell phones.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto now back on CNN live from their cellphones while evacuating and being moved further away from Time Warner Center by NYPD pic.twitter.com/sYSAciHl90 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 24, 2018

People who work in the Time Warner center, where CNN is based, live-tweeted the evacuation.