CNN host slams Holocaust denying congress candidate: ‘You’re going down in flames.’

During a heated interview on CNN's New Day, anchor Alisyn Camerota laid into former leader of the American Nazi Party, Arthur Jones, who is currently running for an Illinois Congressional seat.
Camerota kicked off the interview by showing footage of a deeply unhinged Jones speech at a neo-Nazi event. Then, she swooped in with a refreshingly straightforward question.
“Mr. Jones, It is shocking to hear how vocally and unapologetically racist you are. Are you a Nazi?”
Jones eschewed the direct label of nazi, while conveniently neglecting to condemn his recent nazism.
"I do not belong to any formal national socialist organization anymore. I haven’t belonged to the American Nazi Party since about 1990," Jones said. "I call myself an American patriot and statesman."
“You’ve been part of anti-Semitic groups since the 1970s,” Camerota responded. “You’re part of the White People’s Party. You dress in Nazi garb, you celebrate Hitler’s birthday. You’re a Nazi.”
The intensely heated interview only got more tense when Camerota confronted Jones about the views expressed on his political website, which includes a section that calls Holocaust survivors "peddlers of propaganda."
"Your website is filled with the most vile, rancid rhetoric I think I’ve ever read,” Camerota confronted.
The criticism towards his website set Jones off onto a tirade about the "two party, Jew party" system.
"Yes, I deny the Holocaust. It is an extortion racket, pure and simple. If you did an honest investigation of the Holocaust, you'd realize it is nothing but an international extortion racket by the Jews - to suck us into one war after another in the Mideast," Jones explained.
While Jones continued on his breathless rant against Holocaust survivors, Camerota shot back with the facts, before assuring him that his political run would end in failure.
"You lose virtually everything that you run for. You’ve run for Congress and you’ve lost, for mayor, for alderman. And we’re not in the business of predicting the news, but I can say that you will lose this race. You couldn’t win dog catcher,” Camerota said.
Luckily, Jones is running in Illinois' 3rd district, which has a solid track record of voting Democrat. Nonetheless, the fact that he is running unopposed in the Republican primary is terrifying in itself.