CNN host slams Holocaust denying congress candidate: ‘You’re going down in flames.’

During a heated interview on CNN's New Day, anchor Alisyn Camerota laid into former leader of the American Nazi Party, Arthur Jones, who is currently running for an Illinois Congressional seat.

Camerota kicked off the interview by showing footage of a deeply unhinged Jones speech at a neo-Nazi event. Then, she swooped in with a refreshingly straightforward question.

“Mr. Jones, It is shocking to hear how vocally and unapologetically racist you are. Are you a Nazi?”

"I don't call myself a Nazi," Illinois congressional candidate Arthur Jones told @CNN's @NewDay. ADL's @egavactip took these photos in 2015 of Jones at a National Socialist Movement rally in Toledo, sporting a swastika armband & Aryan Nations pin. What would you call him? pic.twitter.com/N59Zjzm2c5 — ADL_Connecticut (@ADL_Connecticut) February 8, 2018

Jones eschewed the direct label of nazi, while conveniently neglecting to condemn his recent nazism.

"I do not belong to any formal national socialist organization anymore. I haven’t belonged to the American Nazi Party since about 1990," Jones said. "I call myself an American patriot and statesman."

“You’ve been part of anti-Semitic groups since the 1970s,” Camerota responded. “You’re part of the White People’s Party. You dress in Nazi garb, you celebrate Hitler’s birthday. You’re a Nazi.”