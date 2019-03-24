CNN posted a borderline NSFW tweet about Trump and people are roasting it into oblivion.

It's no secret that CNN and Donald Trump have a tumultuous relationship. Trump calls CNN "fake news" and CNN calls Trump "bad at his job," and the vicious cycle goes on and on. This has been our daily reality for the past two years. On an unrelated note, I'm so tired!

Another known fact: Mueller submitted his investigation report on Friday, and we're all on the edge of our seats waiting to know what's inside. Remember those chocolate candies called "wonder balls" that had secret candy inside? This is like that, except instead of potential sour candies inside this could have means for impeachment. Wow, a perfect metaphor.

As one would imagine, news outlets have jumped onto the Mueller report as a major story this weekend. And of course, CNN has had some things to say about it. Most notably, CNN posted an article on the report with a very...strange subhead. Whoever wrote the tweet seems to have a knack for softcore erotica, because it read like a sexy romance novel my Aunt Jude would bring to the beach.

On the evening Robert Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department, President Trump was on the tiled patio of Mar-a-Lago, bathed in golden light, with his wife and son Barron, who had reached teenagerhood two days earlier https://t.co/hJ6Mtvkqru pic.twitter.com/STbnNwEQYi — CNN (@CNN) March 23, 2019

Twitter wasted no time when it came to ripping this tweet to shreds.